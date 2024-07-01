All Main Scenario quests in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

All Main Scenario quests in Final Fantasy XIV DawntrailSquare Enix
Dawntrail is Final Fantasy XIV’s newest expansion and with 100 new main scenario quests on offer, there’s plenty of story to get through. Here’s a list of every quest in the main story questline.
Final Fantasy XIV has come out swinging with the new Dawntrail expansion. With six new zones, two new classes, and ten new levels, there’s plenty of content to chip away at. Most importantly, Dawntrail gave us a new main scenario questline to enjoy, featuring the Warrior of Light and friends’ visit to Tural.
Looking to get closer to the story? We’ve got you covered with a full list of every main scenario quest in Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail.
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: All main scenario quests
The list below contains minor spoilers in the form of quest names.
Levels 90-91
Main Quest Chain
- A New World To Explore
- The Nation of Tulliyollal
- A City of Stairs
- A Saga in Stone
- The Rite of Succession
Kozama’uka Quest Chain
- To Kozama’uka
- A Festive People
- The Feat of Reeds
- A Well-mannered Shipwright
- The Lifting of Wings
- Knowing the Hanuhanu
Urqopacha Quest Chain
- To Urqpopacha
- Traders of Happiness
- The Feat of Gold
- Mablu’s Dream
- A Premium Deal
- Wuk Lamat in the Saddle
- Knowing the Pelupelu
Main Quest Chain Continued
- The Success of Others
- For All Turali
Levels 92-93
- A Leaking Workpot
- Lending a Halphand
- The Feat of Pots
- A Father First
- The Shape of Peace
- Lost Promise
- A Brother’s Duty
- Feeding the River
- Sibling Rescue
- History’s Keepers
- The Feat of Proof
- The High Luminary
- An Echo of Madness
- Pointing the Way
- The Skyruin
- The Feat of Ice
- The Promise of Peace
Levels 94-95
- The Leap to Yak T’el
- Village of the Hunt
- A History of Violence
- The Feat of Repast
- A Father’s Grief
- Taking a Stand
- Into the Traverse
- City of Silence
- Blessed Siblings
- Scale of Trust
- Mamook Speaks
- The Feat of Brotherhood
- Road to the Golden City
- Dawn of a New Tomorrow
- Ever Greater, Ever Brighter
- The Long Road to Xak Tural
- Saddled Up
- Braced for Trouble
- Blowing Smoke
- Law of the Land
- On Track
Levels 96-97
- One with Nature
- And the Land Would Tremble
- No Time for Tears
- Pick up the Pieces
- Together as One
- In Yyasulani’s Shadow
- Putting Plans into Locomotion
- A Hot Commodity
- All Aboard
- The Land of Levin
- A Royal Welcome
- On The Cloud
- Gone and Forgotten
- Embracing Oblivion
- Solution Nine
- The Queen’s Tour
Levels 98-99
- Her People, Her Family
- Scales of Blue
- Gives You Teeth
- Little Footfalls
- Drowned Vestiges
- Memories of a Knight
- At a Crossroads
- The Protector and the Destroyer
- A Comforting Hand
- Unto the Summit
- The Resilient Son
- A New Family
- In Pursuit of Sphene
- Through the Gate of Gold
- Those Who Live Forever
- In Serenity and Sorrow
- The Land of Dreams
- A Knight of Alexandria
Level 100
- The Sanctuary of the Strong
- The Taste of Family
- Leafing through the Past
- An Explorer’s Delight
- In Search of Discovery
- A Journey Never-ending
- Dawntrail