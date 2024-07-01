All Main Scenario quests in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Dawntrail is Final Fantasy XIV’s newest expansion and with 100 new main scenario quests on offer, there’s plenty of story to get through. Here’s a list of every quest in the main story questline.

Final Fantasy XIV has come out swinging with the new Dawntrail expansion. With six new zones, two new classes, and ten new levels, there’s plenty of content to chip away at. Most importantly, Dawntrail gave us a new main scenario questline to enjoy, featuring the Warrior of Light and friends’ visit to Tural.

Looking to get closer to the story? We’ve got you covered with a full list of every main scenario quest in Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: All main scenario quests

The list below contains minor spoilers in the form of quest names.

Levels 90-91

Main Quest Chain

A New World To Explore

The Nation of Tulliyollal

A City of Stairs

A Saga in Stone

The Rite of Succession

Kozama’uka Quest Chain

To Kozama’uka

A Festive People

The Feat of Reeds

A Well-mannered Shipwright

The Lifting of Wings

Knowing the Hanuhanu

Urqopacha Quest Chain

To Urqpopacha

Traders of Happiness

The Feat of Gold

Mablu’s Dream

A Premium Deal

Wuk Lamat in the Saddle

Knowing the Pelupelu

Main Quest Chain Continued

The Success of Others

For All Turali

Levels 92-93

A Leaking Workpot

Lending a Halphand

The Feat of Pots

A Father First

The Shape of Peace

Lost Promise

A Brother’s Duty

Feeding the River

Sibling Rescue

History’s Keepers

The Feat of Proof

The High Luminary

An Echo of Madness

Pointing the Way

The Skyruin

The Feat of Ice

The Promise of Peace

Levels 94-95

The Leap to Yak T’el

Village of the Hunt

A History of Violence

The Feat of Repast

A Father’s Grief

Taking a Stand

Into the Traverse

City of Silence

Blessed Siblings

Scale of Trust

Mamook Speaks

The Feat of Brotherhood

Road to the Golden City

Dawn of a New Tomorrow

Ever Greater, Ever Brighter

The Long Road to Xak Tural

Saddled Up

Braced for Trouble

Blowing Smoke

Law of the Land

On Track

Levels 96-97

One with Nature

And the Land Would Tremble

No Time for Tears

Pick up the Pieces

Together as One

In Yyasulani’s Shadow

Putting Plans into Locomotion

A Hot Commodity

All Aboard

The Land of Levin

A Royal Welcome

On The Cloud

Gone and Forgotten

Embracing Oblivion

Solution Nine

The Queen’s Tour

Levels 98-99

Her People, Her Family

Scales of Blue

Gives You Teeth

Little Footfalls

Drowned Vestiges

Memories of a Knight

At a Crossroads

The Protector and the Destroyer

A Comforting Hand

Unto the Summit

The Resilient Son

A New Family

In Pursuit of Sphene

Through the Gate of Gold

Those Who Live Forever

In Serenity and Sorrow

The Land of Dreams

A Knight of Alexandria

Level 100