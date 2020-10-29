 Final Fantasy 16 teasers finally surface with new story info - Dexerto
Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy 16 teasers finally surface with new story info

Published: 29/Oct/2020 14:49

by Andrew Highton
Screenshot from final fantasy 16
Square Enix

Final Fantasy 16

It’s been a whole month since the newest installment of the long-running Final Fantasy franchise was announced. Square Enix’s JRPG giant will return on next-gen with Final Fantasy 16 and its new website doesn’t just have new teasers and story details, but teases a “major announcement” coming sometime in 2021 as well. 

Final Fantasy is a name that is pretty much synonymous with the JRPG genre. Furthermore, the series has now been active for an astonishing 33 years and shows no signs of stopping. Final Fantasy 15 was a huge success and has sold at least nine million copies worldwide. Meaning, with the wind firmly back in the franchise’s sails, there’s no reason why Final Fantasy 16 won’t be the same.

So it makes sense for Square Enix to launch the game’s new website and fill it with lots of interesting new content.

Additionally, it’ll drum up excitement from long-time fans of the series and newcomers alike. It contains incredible artwork from the games and provides lots of new information about the game.

New main characters

Clive, Joshua, and Jill from Final Fantasy 16
Square Enix
Clive Rosfield, Joshua Rosfield, and Jill Warrick are your new heroes.

Something that remains consistent with every Final Fantasy release is that there’s never any continuity. Each new number in the series brings with it new characters and a new narrative. Final Fantasy 16 is no exception as it has introduced three brand new faces for audiences to memorize.

The official Final Fantasy XVI teaser website provides official biographies for each new character.

Clive Rosfield

“There was a lot of speculation, but yes, the young knight and the tattooed man in the “Awakening” trailer are one and the same. His name is Clive Rosfield, and he’s the main protagonist of this game.

The firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria, Clive is a Shield who protects his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix. Joshua bestowed the Blessing of the Phoenix upon him, giving Clive the ability to wield a part of the Eikon’s fire. However, as the story unfolds, he is swept up into a great tragedy.”

Joshua Rosfield

Joshua Rosfield is Clive’s younger brother and also the Dominant of the Phoenix—Eikon of Fire. Dominants are special beings who have the power of an Eikon residing within them. As a Dominant, Joshua transforms into the Phoenix and fights to protect his nation. Even though he was born into royalty, Joshua treats everyone with kindness, but he does have his childlike side, too, with a particular dislike of carrots.”

Jill Warrick

“The two brothers find a confidant in Jill Warrick, who was raised alongside them. At an early age, Jill was taken from her homeland in the Northern Territories—a nation that swore loyalty to the Grand Duchy of Rosaria—to become a ward of the duchy, securing peace between the two realms. She spends her childhood years with Clive and Joshua as a member of the Rosfield household.”

The descriptions already give a sense of unity and the Rosfield’s obviously share a close bond. Unlike some entries e.g Final Fantasy 7, the narrative will be based around people already familiar and friendly with one another.

Valisthea

valisthea in final fantasy 16
Square Enix
The awe-inspiring location for the new game.

Valisthea is the epic setting for the world’s gameplay and story saga. An excerpt from the Final Fantasy 16 teasers and story website has this to say about the new area:

“The land of Valisthea is studded with Mothercrystals—glittering mountains of crystal that tower over the realms around them, blessing them with aether. For generations, people have flocked to these beacons to take advantage of their blessing, using the aether to conjure magicks that let them live lives of comfort and plenty.

Great powers have grown up around each Mothercrystal, and an uneasy peace has long reigned between them. Yet now the peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions.”

As usual, the game is seemingly going to favor a lot of supernatural elements and extreme narrative dissonance.

Realms

The game is going to be split up into several realms that will separate the world. Each realm is different and will have its own special Mothercrystal.

  • The Grand Duchy of Rosaria
  • The Holy Empire of Sanbreque
  • The Kingdom of Waloed
  • The Dhalmekian Republic
  • The Iron Kingdom
  • The Crystalline Dominion

Final Fantasy 16 is expected to be released in 2021 and we will post new information about the game as we get it.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm