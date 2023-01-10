Final Fantasy 16 producer tells PC users to ‘buy a PS5’

In response to speculation about when Final Fantasy 16 will hit PC, director and producer Naoki Yoshida suggested that fans “buy a PS5.”

Square Enix unveiled Final Fantasy 16 during Sony’s PS5 Showcase in late 2020, offering a glimpse at the long-running franchise’s next chapter.

The reveal trailer confirmed its PS5 exclusivity; even the video description on Final Fantasy’s YouTube channel only made mention of the Sony-branded console.

However, the precedent set by FF7 Remake and Intergrade leads many to believe a PC version will arrive after a timed-exclusivity period.

And because the Game Awards 2022 trailer notes it won’t hit “other platforms until December 31, 2023,” the assumption is that Sony and Square Enix inked a six-month deal. One prominent Final Fantasy producer has thrown a wrench in such speculation, though.

Final Fantasy 16 developer rebuffs PC expectations

During a recent mahjong stream, Final Fantasy 16 Director and Producer Naoki Yoshida, aka Yoshi-P, addressed the ongoing speculation about timed exclusivity.

Twitter user Genki_JPN translated the developer’s comment, in which he stated that “nobody said a word about a PC version releasing.”

Yoshida went on to debunk claims that FF16 will hit PC six months later, then advised fans of the series to simply “buy a PS5.”

Since recent promos like the aforementioned Game Awards 2022 trailer have mentioned “other platforms,” it seems safe to assume Yoshida is having a laugh.

Fortunately, the wait for the new Final Fantasy adventure will soon come to an end. Final Fantasy 16 hits PlayStation 5 on June 22 of this year, with a PC release possibly slated for approximately six months later.