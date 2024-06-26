FFXIV Dawntrail won’t let you cheese Alliance Raid roulette anymore

A new feature being implemented in Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion will prevent players from being able to cheese the Alliance Raid roulette by manipulating their item levels.

Dawntrail is nearly upon us in Final Fantasy XIV. The new expansion brings a wealth of content to the MMO, including a new main scenario questline, two new jobs, plenty of new dungeons and trials, and much more.

All of this has been detailed in the extensive preliminary patch notes, giving players a taste of what’s to come in the update. This includes quality-of-life upgrades to UI and more, as the devs look to continually improve the decade-year-old game.

However, it was one feature in particular that had the player base excited. The Alliance Raid roulette is receiving a mini-overhaul, preventing players from cheesing it to get shorter and easier instances.

Before the change, players would drop their average item level to ridiculously low levels, making it so they were ineligible to enter the higher-level Alliance Raids. This meant that players would manipulate it to almost guarantee they get the Crystal Tower raid series, as it was often the shortest and least difficult.

This will no longer be the case in Dawntrail. Players must now meet the highest item level requirements among the alliance raids they can currently enter on their class at the time of registration.

This means you won’t be able to unequip pieces of gear in order to artificially drop your item level anymore because it will prevent you from queueing into the Alliance Raid roulette entirely.

It’s fantastic news for players who love the other Alliance Raid series, which basically never gets randomly selected due to players manipulating their gear. So, get ready to learn basic arithmetic in The Ridorana Lighthouse, or prepare to be knocked off the map in Dun Scaith.