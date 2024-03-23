FFXIV’s Yoshi-P claims Dawntrail expansion was delayed for Elden Ring’s DLC

FFXIV developer Yoshi-P revealed that the Dawntrail expansion will be coming out later some fans have a bit of time to play Elden Ring’s DLC.

It seems not even game developers can escape the avalanche of game release overlaps that have already plagued 2024.

During a panel at Pax East, FFXIV developer Naoki Yoshida, commonly known as Yoshi-P, revealed that the Dawntrail expansion’s early access period would begin on June 28, 2024, and fully release on July 2.

While this date may not seem too significant, Yoshi-P explained the date explicitly falls after the release of Elden Ring’s hotly anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

“We figured everybody would be interested in the Elden Ring DLC,” Yoshi-P said during the panel. “I’ll give you one week!”

Shadow of the Erdtree was announced all the way back in February of 2023. Until the February 21, 2024 reveal, fans had absolutely nothing to go on surrounding the DLC except for a single piece of artwork.

Considering the massive success that Elden Ring was, it’s no surprise fans are excited to dive back in with this major expansion.

Thankfully, fans of FFXIV who are looking forward to the Elden Ring DLC will have a bit of a grace period before Dawntrail is released.