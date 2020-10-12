 Secret FIFA 21 speed boost controls revealed
FIFA

Secret FIFA 21 speed boost controls revealed

Published: 12/Oct/2020 10:15

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 speed boost with suarez
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

If you have been getting tore open in defence, it might be because you’re not aware of a new FIFA 21 speed boost feature attackers can use to get in behind. So, we’re going to show you how it works. 

In recent seasons, there has always been one or two tricks used by players on Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and even Pro Clubs to get a leg up on opponents. It used to be fake shots a few years back, though this year speed boosting appears to be edging towards the unstoppable.

Well, if you use it right.

YouTube has always been a source of FIFA news for the community, with creators rattling off tips and tricks aplenty during the first few weeks. Among that hype, a video has emerged showing off very easy controls that could be the difference between losses and wins for players.

FIFA 21 aubameyang
EA SPORTS
This speed boost won’t just help quick players like Aubameyang, and that’s the best part about it.

FIFA 21 secret controls

As seen in a video from YouTuber and esports player BorasLegend, there’s a knack to beating players not everybody will know about.

This speed boost essentially needs to be activated when you can see a defender is about to charge. As they come to press the ball and put pressure on the player in possession, a quick edging of the ball into empty space can take them out of the game.

All you have to do is hit R1/RB twice, in quick succession, and it will move the ball quickly past the charging defender. Just before impact, Boras suggests, is the best time to execute the skill.

There will, of course, be a number of people who are already exploiting this FIFA 21 speed boost. Those who have been wondering why their defending line is being carved open so easily, though, might now have an idea of how to counter the move.

Standing off the runner is obviously a good way to prevent them from taking up space, but when they’re using these controls in particular, it can be hard to stop.

For more FIFA 21 news, guides, and leaks follow us over @UltimateTeamUK. 

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ultimate Scream promo countdown: Start time, predictions

Published: 12/Oct/2020 8:02

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

It’s finally October and Halloween season is here, and that means FIFA is bracing for its first big FUT promo, Ultimate Scream. Every year, EA brings out “spooky” cards to terrorize their online modes ⁠— here’s everything we know for FIFA 21’s edition of the annual Halloween promo.

Last year, the FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream team was stacked full of players who had two of their stats increased. This turned players like Dele Alli into an elite defensive midfielder and Adama Traore into an untouchable wing-side terror.

Before that, selected players would get boosts on the full moon.

This year’s Halloween team is expected to follow the FIFA 20 formula, though EA SPORTS has yet to confirm if this is the case. Here’s everything we know so far, including when the new FUT promo will begin and which players might be in it.

The FIFA Ultimate Scream team has become a mainstay Halloween promo in FUT.
EA SPORTS
When is FIFA 21 Ultimate Scream released?

FIFA’s spooky Ultimate Scream promo comes at the same time of year every annual release ⁠— Halloween! This year will be no different either, with EA insiders tipping the event to begin on Friday, October 23, just a week out from Halloween itself.

The event should run for just over a week, past the Halloween weekend.

That means any special packs, FUT challenges, and promo deals that hit Ultimate Team in the FIFA 21’s first big event will last until around November 2 before disappearing.

EA should announce this year’s Ultimate Scream team ahead of time, as per usual. Keep your eyes peeled on our social media accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the team as soon as it drops ahead of its official release.

Last year's Ultimate Scream team was chock full of strong FIFA 20 cards.
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 Ultimate Scream predictions

Here’s where it gets a little tricky ⁠— EA SPORTS has been pretty wild about who gets into their “spooky” Ultimate Team Halloween team every year. Only a few have been repeated.

We’ve put together a list of all the two-time Ultimate Scream players:

  • Mesut Ozil
  • Marouane Fellaini
  • Thomas Muller
  • Hakan Calhanoglu
  • Dimitri Payet
  • Mario Mandzukic
  • Mario Ballotelli

We also know that the bigger nations seemed to be favored for the event ⁠— makes sense due to their popularity ⁠— but that some come off even better than others. Here’s the top five:

  • Spain: 12 players
  • Germany: 11 players
  • England: 9 players
  • Belgium: 8 players
  • Italy/Netherlands: 7 players

And finally, the Premier League is, as per usual, likely to lead the selections. The English division has had 28 players selected for Halloween teams over the years, ahead of La Liga (18), the Bundesliga (17), Serie A (13), and Ligue 1 (8).

The MLS also boasts a surprise four entries in the Halloween promo.

Possible Ultimate Scream players

  • Ansu Fati (Barcelona)
  • Aaron Ramsey (Juventus)
  • Franck Ribery (Fiorentina)
  • Michail Antonio (West Ham)
  • Ander Capa Rodríguez (Athletic Bilbao)
  • James Rodriguez (Everton)
  • David Luiz (Arsenal)
  • Santi Cazorla (Villareal)
  • Victor Oshimen (Napoli)
  • Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)
French maestro Dimitri Payet has twice appeared in Ultimate Scream teams before. Could he complete the trilogy in FIFA 21?
EA SPORTS
So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about the FIFA 21 Ultimate Scream Halloween promo so far. Make sure if you’ve got a few FUT coins saved up you keep them in your back pocket; there could be some cracking cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.