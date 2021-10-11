New FIFA name potentially revealed by trademarks after rebranding confirmation

EA SPORTS have filed a new trademark application that could point towards what FIFA games will be called in the future, after the company confirmed they are exploring the idea of rebranding the franchise.

In a press release on October 7, EA SPORTS confirmed that they were “exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games,” in a statement that shocked FIFA players.

FIFA has continued to be one of the most popular game franchises in the world ever since its inception in 1994, with over a quarter of a century of history behind it.

The FIFA games take their title from the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the international governing body for football, and this move comes as they “review their naming rights agreement with FIFA.”

Naturally, speculation was immediately rife over what they could possibly change the name of FIFA games to, with the community coming up with all kinds of options.

A trademark application filed in the UK on October 1, 2021, could point players in the right direction though, giving an insight into what the games could be called in the future.

Going very simple, EA filed a trademark for “EA SPORTS FC,” a rebrand that would seemingly give EA sole namesake over the franchise. The same trademark application was filed in the United States and Europe on October 4.

At the time of writing, no other trademarks appear to have been filed since that date. There was an application made in November 2020 for ‘FURY SOCCER’, and while that hasn’t come to fruition yet, it’s impossible to tell whether that’s a possible name that EA are looking at.

EA SPORTS FC would still very clearly be a football game, but ultimately, the best judge of the game’s possible new names will come down to the players who have been buying it every year.