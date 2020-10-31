 Major FIFA 21 glitch is completely ruining FUT Champs matches - Dexerto
FIFA

Major FIFA 21 glitch is completely ruining FUT Champs matches

Published: 31/Oct/2020 14:33

by Connor Bennett
Mbappe lying down celebration in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team FUT Champions

FIFA 21 players are having their FUT Champs games ruined by a new major glitch that involves making substitutions to your Ultimate Team. 

When it comes to testing your FIFA skills against the best, there’s no better competition than grinding through FUT Champs.

The Ultimate Team mode, where you play 30 games over a weekend and try to rack up wins for some nice red pick players, packs, and coins, rewards the best of the best for dominating with their teams.

However, in FIFA 21, it also appears to be attracting a number of issues as well – with the newest one causing games to fall apart if someone tries to make a sub.

FUT Champs logo with FIFA 21 logo
Graphics: EA SPORTS
FUT Champs is where the best of the best square off in FIFA.

Players have been running into the issue over the last few weekends, but YouTuber Vizeh seemed to have nailed down what has been causing the problems to ruin matches. 

“*WARNING* If you’re playing FUT Champs and you or your opponent scores a goal, if you instantly make a sub to your team, it will likely freeze on the FUT Champs transition and will give you the loss, even if you are winning,” the YouTuber tweeted.

Many players noted that they’ve also experienced the glitch in their own games but didn’t understand what was happening until it was pointed out. Others suggested that it’s also happening in other FUT modes like draft. 

For FIFA 21, EA SPORTS have been ramping up their efforts when it comes to battling issues in game modes like Ultimate Team, Career, and even VOLTA by setting up a public Trello board. 

However, as of writing, the FUT Champs issue has not been noted on either the Trello board or any of the FIFA social media pages, so it’s unknown if EA is aware of it. Though, players will be hoping that it is addressed sooner rather than later.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: How to complete Akinfenwa objectives

Published: 31/Oct/2020 10:58

by Connor Bennett
Akinfenwa card with the Rulebreakers promo background and logo
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has got a pretty nice Rulebreakers card in FIFA 21, and you can get your hands on it by completing four objectives. 

The second week of the Rulebreakers promo went live in FIFA 21 on Friday, October 30, bringing plenty of new cards and content for players to dig through. 

The Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, and Marco Reus cards are the standouts from the second team of Rulebreakers players, but they’re so expensive, not everyone is going to have the coins to get them. 

Again, last the first week, EA SPORTS have offered up a free card through completing objectives and this time it’s Adebayo Akinfenwa. So, let us run you through his new stats and the objectives you need to complete. 

Screenshot of Akinfenwa's in-game stats
Screenshot via FUTBIN
The Wycombe striker receives significant boosts to pace, shooting, and even physical.

FIFA 21 Akinfenwa Rulebreakers stats & objectives

As you can see, the Wycome Wanderers striker has been given a significant boost to his pace and his shooting – making him an interesting card to use now. Of course, he still has his trademark strength too. 

In terms of getting your hands on him, that revolves around the Live FUT Friendly – No Boundaries. This friendly, which requires you team to have at least five leagues in the starting lineup, is played without any rules, so no worrying about fouls or offsides. 

So, if your team matches the requirements, simply hop into a game and complete the objectives below to earn the card, some XP, and a few packs as well.

  • Loving Liverpool: Play 3 games with at least 1 Liverpool in your starting squad in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries
  • Heading Up: Score a header in 2 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries
  • Championship Class: Score 3 games with EFL Championship players in your starting squad in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries
  • Unleash the Beast: Score in 2 separate matches using players with min. 81 Physical in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries
Screenshot of Akinfenwa's rulebreakers objectives in FIFA
Screenshot via EA Sports
There are only four objectives needed for Akinfenwa.

Obviously, the new Akinfenwa card is perfect for Championship teams, but he can also fit in as a bench option for others – say if you have a corner late on and want to cause havoc. 

However, you haven’t got too long to get your hands on him. The objective will expire on Tuesday, November 3rd, so you’ll have to get your skates on if you want Akinfenwa.