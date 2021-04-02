Iheanacho FIFA 21 POTM SBC: Requirements, cost, solutions & more - Dexerto

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho has bagged Premier League Player of the Month honors for March, and that means he’s got a new card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Here’s what you need to know about his SBC.

After back-to-back Player of the Month awards for Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has finally broken the German’s streaker.

The Nigerian forward has been in lethal form for the Foxes, bagging five goals in three games, including his first Premier League hat-trick in a win over Sheffield United.

As a result, he’s now got a new 86-rated card in Ultimate Team, but you can only get it from his brand-new SBC. So, here’s what you need to know.

FIFA 21 Iheanacho POTM SBC (March)

As you’d expect, Iheanacho’s new card comes with some nice boosted stats, but it’s his pace and shooting that stand out and could make him an under-the-radar gem.

He’s got enough pace to break through the lines of defenses as a late sub, and he’s going to be deadly in the box as well thanks to his 89 finishing.

Thankfully, unlike some POTM Squad Building Challenges, you don’t need to tick six boxes to grab the forward. Instead, the SBC consists of three teams.

Requirements

Leicester City

Players from Leicester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80
Players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

Players from Premier League: Min 1

Team of the Week cards: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65
Players in the Squad: 11

National Duty

Players from Nigeria: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80
Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

Again, it looks like Iheanacho’s is going to be on the cheaper side of some Player of the Month SBCs that have already cropped up this season.

According to FUTBin, it’s currently setting players back around 200,000 to 210,000 coins, depending on the platform you play on. Though, we’ve got solutions that should save you some coins.

Solutions

Leicester City SBC

Premier League SBC

National Duty SBC

Iheanacho FIFA 21 POTM SBC review

As previously noted, the card is a nice one for any Premier League team owner but if you’ve got a squad that’s on the higher end of things, he might not be an automatic starter. We’d like to see some better passing before giving him a starting role.

However, he’s absolutely a great bench option if you’ve got a space. Think back to the Teemu Pukki or Jamie Vardy POTM cards from FIFA 20, and that’s what we could have on our hands here. A dangerous fox in the box that ruins tired defenders.

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks and promo coverage, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.