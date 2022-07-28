How to score penalties in FIFA 23: Changes explained

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Penalty shootouts create palm-sweat-inducing moments in FIFA. Here is a guide to making penalty shots less stressful in FIFA 23.

EA SPORTS revealed an extensive list of FIFA 23’s new additions and changes on July 27. Some of the most exciting additions include new skill moves, a reworked free-kick system, and a new shooting mechanic.

Set pieces needed a rework and EA delivered wide-sweeping changes. Free-kicks no longer have an aiming reticle. Instead, the process was simplified and only required players to adjust a line that shows the initial ball flight. The same applies to corner kicks.

The game’s community welcomes corner kick and free kick changes with open arms, but penalty kicks are the true difference maker.

Here’s how you can take the perfect FIFA 23 penalty kick.

EA Sports Jan Oblak making a diving save in FIFA 23.

Knowing what’s different this year is the perfect starting point to taking a perfect pen.

What’s different with penalties in FIFA 23?

Nothing is more frustrating than losing a crucial Weekend League game in a penalty shootout. Like in real life, penalty shots in FIFA require skill and a little luck on your side.

EA leans away from luck and rewards players in FIFA 23 for successful penalty kicks. The developers stated in the July 27 Pitch Notes, “we want to make penalties feel more rewarding than before with the player’s composure being a big focus.”

FIFA 23: How to aim the perfect penalty shot

Use the Composure Ring

When players take a penalty shot in FIFA 23, a new composure ring appears based on the player’s composure rating. It’s recommended to shoot when the ring is at its smallest to have the most accuracy and power.

Players with high composure ratings have a larger perfect timing window, and the ring shrinks slower.

Take advantage of the new aim

Players aim their shot with the left stick as in previous FIFA installments. However, there is no longer a reticle. Instead, the game sets your aim within the net, about three feet from the posts, which should make it harder to shoot wide.

You no longer need to break your thumbs trying to hold a penalty shot in the top corner. Instead of recentering, the aim stays where you want, emphasizing the players’ power and timing.

EA Sports Antonio Rudiger completed a move to Real Madrid over the summer.

Players can no longer time-finish penalties, removing the need for a second button press. EA also confirmed that you could not aim directly at the edges of the posts.

Instead, a player’s penalty attribute impacts the quality of shot placement, and the shot power attribute affects the power and how far to the sides of the goal a shot reaches.

Time will tell if these changes are a step in the right direction or a slight misfire over the bar.