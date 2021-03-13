How to complete Showdown Lemar & Rudiger SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA Sports has set a new pair of Showdown SBCs live for Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar ahead of their two club’s Champions League showdown.

Both cards come in at an 86 OVR, which is much better than any of Rudiger’s or Lemar’s other cards in FIFA 21, and they have the chance to get even better.

After Chelsea and Atletico Madrid play on Wednesday, March 17, the player from the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. In the event of a draw, both items will receive a +1 OVR boost. Let’s take a look at what stats both will be starting with before getting into price, requirements, and solutions.

Showdown Lemar & Rudiger SBC: in-game stats

Showdown Lemar in-game stats

Showdown Rudiger in-game stats

Showdown Lemar & Rudiger SBC: requirements & cost

Showdown Lemar SBC requirements & cost

Atletico Madrid

Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Altogether Lemar’s SBC is looking like it will run you a minimum of 200,000 to 229,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Xbox: 200,000

200,000 PS4: 210,000

210,000 Origin: 229,000

Showdown Rudiger SBC requirements & cost

Chelsea

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Finesse

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

For Rudiger’s SBC, you’re looking at a price range of 203,000 to 234,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you’re on.

Xbox: 203,000

203,000 PS4: 210,000

210,000 Origin: 234,000

Showdown Lemar & Rudiger SBC: cheapest solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions available for all the required squads, and as always, none will require any position change cards or loyalty to complete.

Showdown Lemar SBC solutions

Atletico Madrid

La Liga

Showdown Rudiger SBC solutions

Chelsea

League Finesse

If you want to grab one or both of these cards be sure not to waste any time, as both SBC’s will expire on Wednesday, March 17 just before the Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea Champions League match kicks off.

