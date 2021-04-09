How to complete Kehrer & Tolisso FIFA 21 Showdown SBCs: Solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA Sports has set a new pair of Showdown SBCs live for Paris Saint-Germain’s Thilo Kehrer and Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso ahead of their club’s Champions League showdown.

Both cards come in at an 86 OVR, and being that they’re special Showdown items, they have the chance to get even better based on the outcome of the PSG vs. Bayern Munich matchup on April 13.

After all is said and done, the player from the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. In the event of a draw, both Kehrer and Tolisso will receive a +1 OVR boost.

Let’s take a look at what stats both will be starting with before getting into price, requirements, and solutions.

Showdown Kehrer & Tolisso SBC: in-game stats

Showdown Thilo Kehrer stats

Showdown Corentin Tolisso

Showdown Kehrer & Tolisso SBC: Requirements & cost

Showdown Kehrer SBC requirements & cost

Paris Saint-Germain

Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Germany

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

In total, Thilo’s SBC should run you a minimum of 189,000 to 231,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Xbox: 189,000

189,000 PlayStation: 201,000

201,000 Origin: 231,000

Showdown Tolisso SBC requirements & cost

Bayern München

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

National Duty

Number of players from France: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Tolisso unsurprisingly has a very similar price range to Kehrer at 187,000 to 235,000 FUT Coins in total, depending on which system you use.

Xbox: 187,000

187,000 PlayStation: 200,000

200,000 Origin: 235,000

Showdown Kehrer & Tolisso SBC: cheapest solutions

Below we’ll be posting some of the cheapest solutions to each SBC as they become available, so be sure to check back soon. As always, none of the ones we suggest will need any loyalty or position change cards to get done.

