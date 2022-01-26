How to complete FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC: Solutions & cost

EA Sports have dropped another Icon SBC into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and this time it’s a Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade. Here’s are all of the requirements, cheapest SBC solutions, and the overall cost.

The Team of the Year event is underway in FIFA 22, and EA have been showering us with fresh SBCs to complete. On January 25, a tasty-looking Player Moments Dest card landed, but it’s the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade that has really caught the communities eye.

There’s been no shortage of ways to unlock legends recently, thanks to both Icon Swaps and the Player Pick, but this is the first SBC that includes a Prime Icons in the reward pool.

If you’re looking to complete this SBC in the cheapest way possible, but are struggling to navigate FIFA 22’s dodgy market, we’ve got you covered. Here are all of the requirements and cheap solutions for the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade.

Contents

How to complete FIFA 22 Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade

Like most Icon SBCs in FIFA 22, there are four separate squads to submit for this challenge. Thankfully, since this isn’t a Player Pick, the requirements are much less strict than we’ve seen previously.

Here’s what you have to do for each one, as well as the cheapest solution we could find.

85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min. 85

Min. 85 Team Chemistry: Min. 65

Min. 65 Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min. 86

Min. 86 Team Chemistry: Min. 60

Min. 60 Reward: Rare Gold Pack

Solution

86-Rated Squad

In Form players: Min. 1

Min. 1 Squad Rating: Min. 86

Min. 86 Team Chemistry: Min. 50

Min. 50 Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

In Form players: Min. 1

Min. 1 Squad Rating: Min. 87

Min. 87 Team Chemistry: Min. 45

Min. 45 Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade cost

According to FUTBIN, the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade is currently clocking in between 510,000 and 560,000 depending on which platform you play on. It’s certainly a big commitment, but if you have some high-rated players leftover from all the TOTY SBCs or opened packs, this could be the perfect place to use them.

You can check out a breakdown of the cost by platform below. But remember that these prices could easily change over time:

PlayStation – 529,000

– 529,000 Xbox – 510,000

– 510,000 PC – 560,000

Overall, this is a relatively reasonable priced SBC. When you consider the likes of Prime Ronaldo and Eusebio are in the mix, we think it’s well worth splashing the cash.

So there you have, that was everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC. For more of the latest news and guides, be sure to head over to our dedicated FIFA page.