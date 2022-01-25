FIFA 22 Honourable Mentions predictions & promo content explained

EA SPORTS is expected to drop a set of Honorable Mentions TOTY cards into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team after Team of the Year’s rollout is complete. Here’s everything you need to know – and some predictions.

Team of the Year cards have been dripped into packs on a position-by-position basis since the voting ended and the fan-voted XI was revealed. This is expected to conclude with the full starting 11 going into FUT packs on January 28.

However, that’s probably not going to be the last you see of TOTY, as Honourable Mentions and 12th Man are still yet to be decided on.

In the case of the 12th Man – that’s essentially a fan pick of three final nominees who didn’t make the cut. You can read more about that here – including instructions on how to vote. For Honourable Mentions, it works a little differently and there’s more content involved.

FIFA 22 Honourable Mentions content explained

If the promo is going to run the same as FIFA 21, that would mean fans can expect six new TOTY-themed cards to be involved in the Honourable Mentions content drop.

These will be released into FUT packs this January, and a further SBC or Objectives card could also be on the way.

12th Man nominees

The 12th Man nominees include:

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

– Liverpool Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

Here’s how to vote for the nominees.

When will FIFA 22 Honourable Mentions cards be released?

FIFA 22 Honourable Mentions is expected to land in the final week of January 2022.

That being said, there has been no confirmation at the time of writing, so members of the FUT community will have to wait for now.

FIFA 22 Honourable Mentions predictions

With six cards expected to be included in the FIFA 22 Honourable Mentions list, here are the players we are expecting to see: