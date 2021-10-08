How to complete FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – Week 3

The third round of Marquee Matchups SBCs have arrived in FIFA 22 and if you’re looking to get them completed quickly, we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ll run through the requirements, costs, and solutions.

Another week means a new FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC has arrived and this time it all revolves around the upcoming international matches.

So, whether you’re just starting your journey or you’re in the middle of building up your team, it’s definitely worth picking up the rewards offered by the Marquee Matchups SBC.

Don’t forget, if you’re struggling to build up an effective and strong starter squad in FUT, consider checking out our dedicated guide that provides a set of strong starting XI’s for you to use.

But, without further ado, let’s run through everything you need to know for Marquee Matchups Week 3.

How to complete FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups – Week 3

Rewards:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Mixed Players Pack

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Sweden vs Greece

Players from Sweden + Greece: Min 1

Same League Count: Min 2

Nationalities: Max 6

Player Level: Min Silver

Rare Players: Min 2

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in Squad: 11

Solution

Germany vs Romania

Players from Germany + Romania: Min 1

Same Club Count: Max 3

Gold Players: Min 2

Rare Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: 70

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in Squad: 11

Solution

Colombia vs Brazil

Players from Colombia: Min 1

Players from Brazil: Min 1

Clubs: Max 6

Gold Players: Min 6

Squad Rating: 72

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Players in Squad: 11

Solution

Belgium vs France

Players from Belgium: Min 1

Players from France: Min 1

Same Nation Count: Min 1

Rare Players: Min 6

Squad Rating: 75

Team Chemistry: Min 85

Players in Squad: 11

Solution

So – there you have it! That’s how to complete the third week of FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – using FUTBIN solutions.

Cost

All-in-all, this SBC will cost you around 20,000 coins on PS, 20,000 on Xbox, and near 24,000 on the PC platform.

Keep in mind, these prices may go up and down throughout the week, so be ready to spend a little more, or less in some cases than you expected.