EA FC 24: How to complete Trailblazers Juan Foyth SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s what EA FC 24 players need to know about the Trailblazers Juan Foyth SBC, including requirements and solutions.

Just before the start of the Centurions promo, the EA FC 24 FUT team released a new Squad Building Challenge.

This one is a Trailblazers SBC that features an 85 OVR of Villarreal CF RB Juan Foyth as the primary reward.

Here’s how to complete the Trailblazers Juan Foyth SBC in FUT.

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Trailblazers Juan Foyth SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

Argentina

Argentina players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

LaLiga

LaLiga players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Trailblazers Juan Foyth SBC:

Argentina

ST Dusan Vlahovic (83 OVR)

CB Alex Greenwood (82 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (83 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

ST Lynn Williams (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

CB David Garcia (82 OVR)

GK Jeremias Ledesma (82 OVR)

This part of the SBC will cost around 9,000 Coins.

LaLiga

GK Gregor Kobl (87 OVR)

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

CM Sara Däbritz (84 OVR)

CB Lisandro Martinez (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

LWB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

CM Koke (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CB Lucas Hernandez (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (84 OVR)

This part costs around 51,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay approximately 60,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Trailblazers Juan Foyth SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on November 9, 2023.

