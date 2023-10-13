EA FC 24: How to complete Trailblazers Rodrygo SBC – Solution & cost

The Trailblazers Rodrygo SBC is now live in EA FC 24. Here’s how to complete the SBC and the cost necessary to add the Real Madrid ST in FUT.

EA surprised fans with a new promo in EA FC 24 called Trailblazers. The event rewards players who’ve started the new season in outstanding form. Cards didn’t just recieve an upgraded rating, however. Eight of the 14 revealed promo cards received a new PlayStyle +, while the others got new PlayStyles.

Serhou Guirassy, for example, has gotten off to a blistering start for VfB Stuttgart, scoring 13 goals in seven matches. Meanwhile, it didn’t take long for Jude Bellingham to make his stamp at Real Madrid, as the English midfield has scored 10 goals in his first 10 matches.

The devs didn’t stop at just releasing a new promo team. In a loaded day of content, EA also added POTM SBCs for Rafael Leao and Heung Min Son. But if those challenges are a little bit out of your price range, the Trailblazers Rodrygo SBC is more forgiving on wallets.

SBC Requirements

There are four teams that need to be completed in order to get the Trailblazers card. Here’s a look at all the requirements.

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in squad: 11

La Liga

Number of players from LA Liga EA SPORTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in squad: 11

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in squad: 11

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Trailblazers Rodrygo SBC:

Top Form

Viggosdottier (83 OVR)

Foord (84 OVR)

Gnabry (84 OVR)

Nagasato (84 OVR)

Maddison (84 OVR)

Koulibaly (84 OVR)

Carrasco (84 OVR)

Kingsbury (84 OVR)

Thiago (84 OVR)

Palacios (83 OVR IF)

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

Segment cost: (Approximately 24K)

La Liga

Sommer (84 OVR)

Oberdorf (87 OVR)

Majri (84 OVR)

Odegaard (87 OVR)

De Ligt (86 OVR)

Weir (84 OVR)

Harder (84 OVR)

Modric (87 OVR)

Kobel (87 OVR)

Koke (84 OVR)

Lukaku (84 OVR)

Segment cost: (Approximately 66K)

87-Rated Squad

Kimmich (88 OVR)

Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

Renard (88 OVR)

Martinez (84 OVR)

Grealish (85 OVR)

Berardi (85 OVR)

Silva (88 OVR)

Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

Mateo (84 OVR)

Shaw (85 OVR)

Weir (84 OVR)

Segment cost: (Approximately 109K)

88-Rated squad

Hegerberg (89 OVR)

Casemiro (89 OVR)

Katoto (88 OVR)

Morgan (89 OVR)

Wirtz (85 OVR)

Ruben Dias (89 OVR)

Rodri (89 OVR)

Foord (84 OVR)

Ona Batlle (85 OVR)

Fishlock (84 OVR)

Frohms (85 OVR)

Segment cost: (Approximately 184K)

Total SBC cost

When it’s all said and done, this SBC will set you back around 386K. The Rodrygo Trailblazers SBC expires on October 27.

Prices via FUTBIN.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

