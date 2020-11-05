 How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 3 - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 3

Published: 5/Nov/2020 13:03

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 3
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team FUT Marquee Matchups

With European competition well underway, with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus playing the opening games of their Champions League campaigns, Week 3 of the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC is upon us.

The weekly Squad Building Challenge celebrates the best performances and most exciting matches of the Champions League each week. Week 2 consisted of SBCs for Marseille v Manchester City and Juventus v Barcelona, with players able to earn decent packs for a relatively low-cost SBC.

The two games that feature in Week 3 of the Marquee Matchups SBC are Real Madrid v Inter Milan and Lokomotiv Moscow v Atlético Madrid, two vastly different matchups.

With info provided by FUTBIN, let’s take a look at the requirements, cost and solutions to complete these SBC’s as easily and cheaply as possible.

FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2

Lokomotiv Moscow v Atlético Madrid

  • # of players from Russia: Min 1
  • # of players from Spain: Min 1
  • Same League Count: Max 3
  • Rare: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Cost and Solution

Cost: 3,000 to 4,500 coins

Solution:

Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid Marquee Matchups SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid Marquee Matchups SBC solution.

Real Madrid v Inter Milan

  • # of players from Real Madrid + # of players from Inter: Min 1
  • Clubs: Min 4
  • UEFA Champions League Common or Rare: Min 1
  • Rare: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost and Solution

Cost: 5,000 to 6,500 coins

Solution:

Real Madrid v Inter Milan Marquee Matchups SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Real Madrid v Inter Milan Marquee Matchups SBC solution.

Rewards and expiry

For completing these two SBCs, you will not only earn yourself the Premium Mixed Players Pack and Prime Mixed Players Pack from the challenges individually, but you will also earn a Mega Pack once both are completed.

The Mega Pack alone would usually cost 35,000 coins in the store, and considering this SBC should cost below 10,000 coins to complete, it’s a no-brainer to try it out and see what you get.

This SBC expires on November 10, two weeks ahead of the next round of Champions League fixtures, so make sure you complete it by then, especially with such a strong return on investment.

FIFA

Top 5 players from TOTW 6 that you need for your FUT squad

Published: 4/Nov/2020 23:32

by Nate Searl
TOTW FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

Team of the Week

The sixth Team of the Week is here, which means there are 23 new players that have hit the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT transfer market. Here are the five best cards to use from TOTW 5.

We now know the cards for TOTW 6, which means that they will start showing up on the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market. This week brings the usual haul of new and valuable cards, so we’re here to tell you which ones you should keep an eye on.

While most TOTW cards are somewhat usable, not all of them are worth adding to your squad or investing in. Here are the top five you should be keeping an eye on, however, as we head into another week of FUT Champs and Division Rivals.

5. Callum Wilson

FIFA 21 TOTW 6
FUTWIZ
Wilson makes for a great budget Striker

Don’t let Wilson’s 82 Overall rating fool you, this is a good card. His 86 Pace and 82 Shooting attributes are great for any striker, and he also has 4-star skill moves with an 81 Dribbling.

Wilson’s in-game stats are in the right place and while he won’t be a top-tier pick, he should work well on budget teams alongside other popular Premier League players. Don’t be too quick to overlook him.

4. Karim Benzema

FIFA TOTW 21
FUTWIZ
Benzema goes from 89 Overall to 90 Overall

Benzema is the highest rated card this week, at 90 Overall, but he falls short in a few categories. His 76 Pace is low for a striker, but he does have 4-star skill moves and a 4-star weak foot.

While he may not be the fastest, Benzema is still a great player to have. He’s a French player in LaLiga, which means he has good chemistry links with popular players like Mbappe and Messi. His TOTW card should go for a solid price on the Transfer Market.

3. Serge Gnabry

FIFA 21 TOTW 6
FUTWIZ
Gnabry gets a small attribute boost

Bayern Munich has some of the best midfielders in the world in FIFA 21, and at left mid they have Serge Gnabry. Gnabry’s TOTW card has all the right attributes to be successful. His 92 Acceleration is exceptionally good for getting a quick burst of speed.

Gnabry will excel at getting to the wide areas and crossing the ball in with his 81 Crossing rating. His dribbling and shooting should also allow him to get open and score goals. He also has a 4-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves to help give him an edge over his defenders.

2. Hakim Ziyech

FIFA 21 TOTW 6
FUTWIZ
Ziyech makes the transition to RW

Ziyech gets a change from CM to RW for his TOTW card. His standard card is one of the best budget CMs on the market, and his TOTW card might just appear in the high ranks. His only real weakness is a 2-star weak foot.

The former Ajax star does have 5-star skill moves, 82 Pace, and 84 Dribbling. Where he really shines, however, is his passing, and as a winger this is crucial. He has an incredible 89 crossing rating along with 90 vision and a 90 long pass rating. Since he’s in the Premier League, he also has good chemistry with other popular players.

1. Joao Felix

FIFA 21 TOTW 6
FUTWIZ
Felix gets a big stat boost for his TOTW card

Felix’s standard card is already popular due to his 5-star skill moves. His TOTW card makes him a striker and also has 5-star skill moves and a 4-star weak foot. His Dribbling is up to 86 and his Pace is up to 84.

This card gives FIFA 21 players a great option for a LaLiga striker. He also is Portuguese which gives him a good chemistry link with the ever-popular Cristiano Ronaldo or the likes of Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. This card will surely be valuable moving forward, so try to get your hands on it if you can!

Make sure to keep checking the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market to see how these cards are doing. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any big updates on must-have cards, new announcements, and more.