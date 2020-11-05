How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 3 - Dexerto

With European competition well underway, with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus playing the opening games of their Champions League campaigns, Week 3 of the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC is upon us.
The weekly Squad Building Challenge celebrates the best performances and most exciting matches of the Champions League each week. Week 2 consisted of SBCs for Marseille v Manchester City and Juventus v Barcelona, with players able to earn decent packs for a relatively low-cost SBC.
The two games that feature in Week 3 of the Marquee Matchups SBC are Real Madrid v Inter Milan and Lokomotiv Moscow v Atlético Madrid, two vastly different matchups.
With info provided by FUTBIN, let’s take a look at the requirements, cost and solutions to complete these SBC’s as easily and cheaply as possible.
FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2
Lokomotiv Moscow v Atlético Madrid
- # of players from Russia: Min 1
- # of players from Spain: Min 1
- Same League Count: Max 3
- Rare: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 75
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- # of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack
Cost and Solution
Cost: 3,000 to 4,500 coins
Solution:
Real Madrid v Inter Milan
- # of players from Real Madrid + # of players from Inter: Min 1
- Clubs: Min 4
- UEFA Champions League Common or Rare: Min 1
- Rare: Min 2
- Squad Rating: Min 77
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- # of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack
Cost and Solution
Cost: 5,000 to 6,500 coins
Solution:
Rewards and expiry
For completing these two SBCs, you will not only earn yourself the Premium Mixed Players Pack and Prime Mixed Players Pack from the challenges individually, but you will also earn a Mega Pack once both are completed.
The Mega Pack alone would usually cost 35,000 coins in the store, and considering this SBC should cost below 10,000 coins to complete, it’s a no-brainer to try it out and see what you get.
This SBC expires on November 10, two weeks ahead of the next round of Champions League fixtures, so make sure you complete it by then, especially with such a strong return on investment.