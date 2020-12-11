 How to complete FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 11/Dec/2020 11:13

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 bruno fernandes
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been awarded the Player of the Month (POTM) for the Premier League in November, meaning a new special card is now available to unlock in Ultimate Team. 

The news was confirmed on December 11, following a month where he scored four goals in four games, and added another assist to his tally.

The Portuguese international has been in red-hot form for the Red Devils during this campaign. With Man United now knocked out of the Champions League, which will be particularly sad for their supporters, at least now they have some respite in FIFA 21.

Well, that’s if they can afford it.

His new card was unveiled on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitter account, along with a highlights video for the month.

FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC requirements

There’s a few more teams to build than usual for this one, probably because the 91-rated card is going to be so powerful in-game.

National Duty

  • Players from Portugal: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Manchester United

  • Players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 21 glitch does something very weird to goalkeepers

Published: 10/Dec/2020 16:46

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 Ederson manchester city goalkeeper
FIFA 21 players have fallen victim to a very strange glitch that is making their goalkeepers do something very weird, essentially forcing them out of play.

As with any AAA title, FIFA 21 hasn’t launched without a few minor bugs and issues here and there, such as this unsaveable chip shot that is starting to run riot in Ultimate Team.

This glitch, though, will leave you without a goalkeeper and essentially end the game early — without any rewards.

It’s not clear what exactly is going on, but this definitely needs to be fixed.

If there’s one player you don’t want going missing during a big match, it’s the goalkeeper.

Bizarre FIFA 21 goalkeeper glitch

As you can see in the clip below, certain scenarios are forcing goalkeepers to get stuck behind the goal, and it looks like a growing number of players are starting to fall victim to it.

Originally posted to Reddit by tealyg99, he was given a foul and was to take the free-kick on the goal line, promptly phasing his goalkeeper behind the net and unable to take the kick, as he simply runs into the net over and over again.

In the comments of the post, tealyg explained that he was finally disconnected from the server 38 minutes into added time, unable to find a way to get back into the action.

This seems to be a common issue, too. Many of the commenters in the post say they’ve been suffering from something similar, reporting that it’s happening to them in Squad Battles, potentially meaning it’s a glitch found only in that mode.

Of course, there’s no way of knowing yet how or why this is happening, but hopefully EA SPORTS will find the reason and a solution before long, because this could become a serious problem if it spreads any more than it has.