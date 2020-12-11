How to complete FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been awarded the Player of the Month (POTM) for the Premier League in November, meaning a new special card is now available to unlock in Ultimate Team.

The news was confirmed on December 11, following a month where he scored four goals in four games, and added another assist to his tally.

The Portuguese international has been in red-hot form for the Red Devils during this campaign. With Man United now knocked out of the Champions League, which will be particularly sad for their supporters, at least now they have some respite in FIFA 21.

Well, that’s if they can afford it.

His new card was unveiled on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitter account, along with a highlights video for the month.

FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC requirements

There’s a few more teams to build than usual for this one, probably because the 91-rated card is going to be so powerful in-game.

National Duty

Players from Portugal: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Players in the Squad: 11

Manchester United

Players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

Players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Players in the Squad: 11

88-Rated Squad