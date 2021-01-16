How to complete Cannavaro ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost, more - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has released another trio of new ICON cards for FIFA 21 including one for legendary Italian center back Fabio Cannavaro, and we have all the info you need to unlock it quickly and without spending every single coin you have (hopefully).

Icon cards are some of the most powerful to come out in each new FIFA game, and Prime Icons are the best of these best, so it’s no surprise that Cannavaro is an absolute powerhouse.

The Italian was part of his nation’s 2006 World Cup-winning team, and has so many more accolades that could be an article itself. But we’re not here to look at that, we’re here to look at his FIFA 21 stats, requirements, cheapest price, and solution, so let’s get right into it.

Cannavaro Prime ICON SBC in-game stats

Obviously the highlight here is Fabio’s Defending, and why wouldn’t it be? It comes in at a 95, a three-point upgrade from 92 on his Mid-tier card.

Pace sees a four-point boost from 76 to 80 as well, and Physicality is also up three from 82 to 85 for this card. If you’re building an Italian team to end all Italian teams, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bigger brick wall than Cannavaro.

Cannavaro Prime ICON SBC price & requirements

For a card with such high-end defensive stats, it’s not all too expensive if we look at how ICON cards have been normally priced. Altogether it should run you around 894,000 to 1.2 million FUT Coins, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.

If you’ve played Ultimate Team at all you’ll know that ICONS aren’t just expensive, they also mean a lot of requirements. Here there are seven separate ones to complete, but you do also get a pack reward for each as well, in addition to Cannavaro’s Prime ICON card at the end.

The full list, along with the rewards are below:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Los Blancos

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Bianconeri

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Il Muro di Berlino

Number of players from Italy + Number of players from France: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Cannavaro Prime ICON SBC solutions

Now that that’s out of the way let’s get into the cheapest solutions. To help you out, we have one cheap solution for each squad down below, and to make things even easier none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Born Legend Solution

Rising Star solution

Top-notch solution

Los Blancos solution

Bianconeri solution

Il Muro di Berlino solution

League Legend solution

This is a lot of work to do for one card, but don’t worry too much as you have until February 9 to get them all done. That won’t make it any cheaper, but you won’t have to rush yourself too much, at least.