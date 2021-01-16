 How to complete Cannavaro ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost, more - Dexerto
How to complete Cannavaro ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost, more

Published: 16/Jan/2021 1:54

by Bill Cooney

EA SPORTS has released another trio of new ICON cards for FIFA 21 including one for legendary Italian center back Fabio Cannavaro, and we have all the info you need to unlock it quickly and without spending every single coin you have (hopefully).

Icon cards are some of the most powerful to come out in each new FIFA game, and Prime Icons are the best of these best, so it’s no surprise that Cannavaro is an absolute powerhouse.

The Italian was part of his nation’s 2006 World Cup-winning team, and has so many more accolades that could be an article itself. But we’re not here to look at that, we’re here to look at his FIFA 21 stats, requirements, cheapest price, and solution, so let’s get right into it.

Cannavaro Prime ICON SBC in-game stats

Cannavaro stats FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Stats for Fabio Cannavaro’s Prime Icon card in FIFA 21.

Obviously the highlight here is Fabio’s Defending, and why wouldn’t it be? It comes in at a 95, a three-point upgrade from 92 on his Mid-tier card.

Pace sees a four-point boost from 76 to 80 as well, and Physicality is also up three from 82 to 85 for this card. If you’re building an Italian team to end all Italian teams, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bigger brick wall than Cannavaro.

Cannavaro Prime ICON SBC price & requirements

For a card with such high-end defensive stats, it’s not all too expensive if we look at how ICON cards have been normally priced. Altogether it should run you around 894,000 to 1.2 million FUT Coins, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.

If you’ve played Ultimate Team at all you’ll know that ICONS aren’t just expensive, they also mean a lot of requirements. Here there are seven separate ones to complete, but you do also get a pack reward for each as well, in addition to Cannavaro’s Prime ICON card at the end.

The full list, along with the rewards are below:

Born Legend

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Los Blancos

  • Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Bianconeri

  • Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Il Muro di Berlino

  • Number of players from Italy + Number of players from France: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

League Legend

  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Cannavaro Prime ICON SBC solutions

Now that that’s out of the way let’s get into the cheapest solutions. To help you out, we have one cheap solution for each squad down below, and to make things even easier none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Born Legend Solution

Rising Star solution

Top-notch solution

Los Blancos solution

Bianconeri solution

Il Muro di Berlino solution

League Legend solution

This is a lot of work to do for one card, but don’t worry too much as you have until February 9 to get them all done.  That won’t make it any cheaper, but you won’t have to rush yourself too much, at least.

As usual, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest ICON SBCs and more FIFA 21 updates, and if you do unlock Cannavaro, let us know how he does with a clip of him in action!
FIFA

How to complete James Tavernier FIFA 21 Headliners SBC: Solutions & cost

Published: 15/Jan/2021 16:12

by Connor Bennett
James Tavernier's FIFA 21 Headliners card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA SBC Solutions FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have released a brand new Headliners SBC for an 86-rated version of Rangers defender James Tavernier. So, here’s how you can complete the Squad Building Challenge. 

Headliners have been in FIFA Ultimate Team for a few years, and they work in a similar way to One to Watch cards. If a player who has a Headliners card then gets a new special card which is higher rated, the Headliners version is automatically upgraded.

In FIFA 21, there have been two teams of Headliners released so far, with a few Squad Building Challenges – SBCs – thrown in for good measure too.

The newest SBC centers around Rangers right-back James Tavernier. The 29-year-old defender, who has had two in-forms in Ultimate Team already, has been bumped all the way up to an 86. So, here’s how you can get your hands on him.

Screenshot of James Tavernier's in-game stats on his Headliners card
Screenshot via FUTBIN
A look at Headliners Tavernier’s in-game stats.

James Tavernier Headliners SBC in-game stats & requirements

As you can see above, the boosted stats make Tavernier a pretty decent card to pick up, even if you haven’t built an SPFL or Rangers team. He can seamlessly fit into any team with English defenders, or ICONS, of course.

However, as you might expect, he doesn’t come all that cheap. You’ll have to build two teams to get Tavernier – each containing at least one Team of the Week player.

You can find the requirements for both, below:

England:

  • Number of English players: Min 1
  • Number of in-form players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75

Top Form:

  • Number of in-form players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65

James Tavernier Headliners SBC cheapest solutions

Speaking of his actual price tag, according to FUTBIN, the total cost for Headliners Tavernier is between 180-190,000 coins, depending on whether you’re on Xbox, PlayStation, or Origin on PC.

However, to try and get you under that somewhat lofty price tag, we’ve got the cheapest solution for each part of the SBC below.

Team of FIFA cards for Tavernier SBC
FUTBIN
Solution for the Top Form part of Tavernier’s SBC.
Team of FIFA cards for Tavernier SBC
FUTBIN
Solution for the England part of Tavernier’s SBC.

Now, unlike the Player of the Month SBCs like Bruno Fernandes, you won’t have a full month to get the coins and cards needed to get yourself a Tavernier.

The card is only available in Ultimate Team until January 21, so make sure you act fast. And, let us know how you find Tavernier in-game by tweeting us a review over at UltimateTeamUK.