Tavernier FIFA 21 Headliners SBC: How to complete - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have released a brand new Headliners SBC for an 86-rated version of Rangers defender James Tavernier. So, here’s how you can complete the Squad Building Challenge.

Headliners have been in FIFA Ultimate Team for a few years, and they work in a similar way to One to Watch cards. If a player who has a Headliners card then gets a new special card which is higher rated, the Headliners version is automatically upgraded.

In FIFA 21, there have been two teams of Headliners released so far, with a few Squad Building Challenges – SBCs – thrown in for good measure too.

The newest SBC centers around Rangers right-back James Tavernier. The 29-year-old defender, who has had two in-forms in Ultimate Team already, has been bumped all the way up to an 86. So, here’s how you can get your hands on him.

James Tavernier Headliners SBC in-game stats & requirements

As you can see above, the boosted stats make Tavernier a pretty decent card to pick up, even if you haven’t built an SPFL or Rangers team. He can seamlessly fit into any team with English defenders, or ICONS, of course.

However, as you might expect, he doesn’t come all that cheap. You’ll have to build two teams to get Tavernier – each containing at least one Team of the Week player.

You can find the requirements for both, below:

England:

Number of English players: Min 1

Number of in-form players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Top Form:

Number of in-form players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

James Tavernier Headliners SBC cheapest solutions

Speaking of his actual price tag, according to FUTBIN, the total cost for Headliners Tavernier is between 180-190,000 coins, depending on whether you’re on Xbox, PlayStation, or Origin on PC.

However, to try and get you under that somewhat lofty price tag, we’ve got the cheapest solution for each part of the SBC below.

Now, unlike the Player of the Month SBCs like Bruno Fernandes, you won’t have a full month to get the coins and cards needed to get yourself a Tavernier.

The card is only available in Ultimate Team until January 21, so make sure you act fast. And, let us know how you find Tavernier in-game by tweeting us a review over at UltimateTeamUK.