 Tavernier FIFA 21 Headliners SBC: How to complete - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete James Tavernier FIFA 21 Headliners SBC: Solutions & cost

Published: 15/Jan/2021 16:12

by Connor Bennett
James Tavernier's FIFA 21 Headliners card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA SBC Solutions FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have released a brand new Headliners SBC for an 86-rated version of Rangers defender James Tavernier. So, here’s how you can complete the Squad Building Challenge. 

Headliners have been in FIFA Ultimate Team for a few years, and they work in a similar way to One to Watch cards. If a player who has a Headliners card then gets a new special card which is higher rated, the Headliners version is automatically upgraded.

In FIFA 21, there have been two teams of Headliners released so far, with a few Squad Building Challenges – SBCs – thrown in for good measure too.

The newest SBC centers around Rangers right-back James Tavernier. The 29-year-old defender, who has had two in-forms in Ultimate Team already, has been bumped all the way up to an 86. So, here’s how you can get your hands on him.

Screenshot of James Tavernier's in-game stats on his Headliners card
Screenshot via FUTBIN
A look at Headliners Tavernier’s in-game stats.

James Tavernier Headliners SBC in-game stats & requirements

As you can see above, the boosted stats make Tavernier a pretty decent card to pick up, even if you haven’t built an SPFL or Rangers team. He can seamlessly fit into any team with English defenders, or ICONS, of course.

However, as you might expect, he doesn’t come all that cheap. You’ll have to build two teams to get Tavernier – each containing at least one Team of the Week player.

You can find the requirements for both, below:

England:

  • Number of English players: Min 1
  • Number of in-form players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75

Top Form:

  • Number of in-form players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65

James Tavernier Headliners SBC cheapest solutions

Speaking of his actual price tag, according to FUTBIN, the total cost for Headliners Tavernier is between 180-190,000 coins, depending on whether you’re on Xbox, PlayStation, or Origin on PC.

However, to try and get you under that somewhat lofty price tag, we’ve got the cheapest solution for each part of the SBC below.

Team of FIFA cards for Tavernier SBC
FUTBIN
Solution for the Top Form part of Tavernier’s SBC.
Team of FIFA cards for Tavernier SBC
FUTBIN
Solution for the England part of Tavernier’s SBC.

Now, unlike the Player of the Month SBCs like Bruno Fernandes, you won’t have a full month to get the coins and cards needed to get yourself a Tavernier.

The card is only available in Ultimate Team until January 21, so make sure you act fast. And, let us know how you find Tavernier in-game by tweeting us a review over at UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Stadiums quiz: Can you name these famous grounds?

Published: 15/Jan/2021 13:41 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 14:08

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 stadium wanda metropolitano
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

Veteran FIFA players have played on the biggest and smallest stages around the world for years – but how many on the FIFA 21 stadiums list do you actually know the name of? 

EA SPORTS always shake up the pool of playable grounds, adding a number of new official licenses to their portfolio from time to time. Some years we do lose some iconic stadiums, however, with the likes of Barcelona’s Nou Camp and Juventus’ Allianz Arena leaving the action in recent times.

Whether you’re playing Pro Clubs, Career Mode, or Ultimate Team though – having a great stadium is always a big part of the experience. The loud crowds, the size of the pitch, and sometimes to our horror the shadows created in different weather conditions can have an impact on how enjoyable it is to play.

FIFA 21 Stadiums quiz

If you’re confident that you know your stuff, we have a challenge for you. Let’s see how well you perform in our ultimate FIFA 21 Stadium quiz.

All you have to do is tell us the name of each stadium we’ve picked out to be named a champion.

FIFA 21 Stadiums list

FIFA 21 FUT Champions arena
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 players will be playing all of their games at the new FUT Champions Arena.

If you’re wondering about the full stadium list, look no further.

EA SPORTS previously confirmed that there would be a whole host of fresh arenas added, including the likes of Providence Park and Benteler-Arena – but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

PREMIER LEAGUE

  • Anfield
  • Bramall Lane
  • Craven Cottage
  • Emirates Stadium
  • Etihad Stadium
  • Goodison Park
  • King Power Stadium
  • London Stadium
  • Molineux Stadium
  • Old Trafford
  • Selhurst Park
  • St. James’ Park
  • St. Mary’s Stadium
  • Stamford Bridge
  • The Amex Stadium
  • The Hawthorns
  • Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Turf Moor
  • Villa Park

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

  • Cardiff City Stadium
  • Carrow Road
  • Fratton Park
  • KCOM Stadium
  • Kirklees Stadium
  • Kiyan Prince Foundation
  • Liberty Stadium
  • Riverside Stadium
  • Stadium of Light
  • Stoke City FC Stadium
  • Vicarage Road
  • Vitality Stadium

LIGUE 1 UBER EATS

  • Groupama Stadium
  • Orange Vélodrome
  • Parc des Princes

SERIE A TIM

  • San Siro
san siro fifa 21
EA SPORTS
The San Siro is the only Serie A stadium to feature in FIFA 21, with EA penning a new official club deal with both Milan clubs.

EREDIVISIE

  • Johan Cruijff ArenA

LA LIGA SANTANDER

  • Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
  • El Alcoraz
  • Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
  • Estadio Benito Villamarín
  • Estadio Ciutat de València
  • Estadio de la Cerámica
  • Estadio de Mendizorroza
  • Estadio José Zorrilla
  • Estadio Mestalla
  • Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
  • Estadio San Mamés
  • Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
  • Municipal de Ipurua
  • Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
  • Reale Arena
  • Wanda Metropolitano

LA LIGA SMARTBANK

  • Estadio de Gran Canaria
  • Estadio de Montilivi
  • Estadio de Vallecas
  • Estadio La Rosaleda
  • Municipal de Butarque
  • RCDE Stadium
  • Visit Mallorca Estadi

LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL

  • Libertadores de América
  • Estadio Presidente Perón

BUNDESLIGA

  • BayArena
  • BORUSSIA-PARK
  • Deutsche Bank Park
  • Mercedes-Benz Arena
  • Olympiastadion
  • Opel Arena
  • PreZero Arena
  • Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
  • RheinEnergieStadion
  • Signal Iduna Park
  • Stadion An der Alten Försterei
  • VELTINS-Arena
  • Volkswagen Arena
  • wohninvest Weserstadion
  • WWK Arena

BUNDESLIGA 2

  • Benteler-Arena
  • Düsseldorf-Arena
  • HDI-Arena
  • Max-Morlock-Stadion
  • Volksparkstadion

MLS

  • BC Place
  • CenturyLink Field
  • Dignity Health Sports Park
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Providence Park
  • Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)

LIGA BBVA MX

  • Estadio Azteca

MBS PRO LEAGUE

  • King Abdullah Sports City
  • King Fahd Stadium

MEIJI YASUDA J1

  • Panasonic Stadium Suita

INTERNATIONAL & REST OF THE WORLD

  • Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı
  • Wembley Stadium
  • Donbass Arena
  • Otkritie Arena

GENERIC

  • Al Jayeed Stadium
  • Aloha Park
  • Arena del Centenario
  • Arena D’Oro
  • Court Lane
  • Crown Lane
  • Eastpoint Arena
  • El Grandioso
  • El Libertador
  • Estadio de las Artes
  • Estadio El Medio
  • Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
  • Euro Park
  • FeWC Stadium (only on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One)
  • Forest Park Stadium
  • FUT Stadium (only on PC, Playstation®4 and Xbox One in FUT ONLY)
  • Ivy Lane
  • Molton Road
  • O Dromo
  • Sanderson Park
  • Stade Municipal
  • Stadio Classico
  • Stadion 23. Maj
  • Stadion Europa
  • Stadion Hanguk
  • Stadion Neder
  • Stadion Olympik
  • Town Park
  • Union Park Stadium
  • Waldstadion

So, that was our quiz and the full list of FIFA 21 stadiums. What score did you achieve in the quiz? Send us your results screen on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, and we’ll interact with a few of the best – or worst!