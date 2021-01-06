FIFA 21 TOTY: How to vote for Team of the Year nominees - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have confirmed the FIFA 21 Team of the Year promo is coming soon to Ultimate Team, and the community will decide who will feature once again with their votes.
The game’s promotional calendar in FUT is ever-changing, but some events have proven to be a constant in the mode. Team of the Year, much like Team of the Week, will always come around at the same time as usual – and that’s January.
With 2020 behind us, many will be looking forward to seeing who will be named TOTY nominees.
FIFA 21 Team of the Year: When does voting open?
EA officially confirmed the arrival of their next FIFA 21 event on January 6, with voting opening a day later – on January 7.
This was confirmed in a tweet, showing off the logo for the promo as well. Not many clues, though.
It’s almost time.
7 January#TOTY #Vote #FIFA21 #FUT pic.twitter.com/fJ19CvR50P
— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 6, 2021
How to vote
Voting will be conducted on the official FIFA 21 website, and that’s where nominees are posted.
To cast your vote, all you have to do is follow these steps:
- Load up the official FIFA 21 website.
- Visit the tab for Team of the Year.
- Select the nominees you would like to vote for.
- Confirm your vote online and wait for the winners to be announced.
Team of the Year release date and time
Despite confirmation of the event itself, there’s been no word on the date and time in which it will be released.
Based on last year’s calendar, a fair estimation would be January 18 (which would be a Monday) for the promo cards to start rolling out, with voting taking place before that time. Once details have been confirmed, we’ll update this article.
With Headliners 2 still to be released, the teaser doesn’t mean an imminent arrival for TOTY.
FIFA 21 Team of the Year nominees
Nominees will be released on the official EA SPORTS FIFA website, with fans from around the world given the chance to vote on their Team of the Year for 2020.
There will be standouts across all of Europe’s top divisions, including Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more. However, nominees have not yet been confirmed and are likely to be released shortly – so people can cast votes from January 7.
FIFA 21 Team of the Year predictions
Finally, here’s some predictions we prepared for the event. It’s not going to be long now to see how accurate, or badly, we called it.
- GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
- GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
- GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
- GK: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
- CB: Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool
- CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
- LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
- LB: Andrew Robertson – Liverpool
- RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
- RB/CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
- CM: Thiago – Liverpool
- CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
- CM: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool
- CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
- CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
- CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
- RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
- RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
- LW: Neymar – PSG
- LW: Heung Min-Son – Tottenham Hotspur
- ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
- ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
- ST: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
- ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
- ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
- ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
- ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG