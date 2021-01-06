FIFA 21 TOTY: How to vote for Team of the Year nominees - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have confirmed the FIFA 21 Team of the Year promo is coming soon to Ultimate Team, and the community will decide who will feature once again with their votes.

The game’s promotional calendar in FUT is ever-changing, but some events have proven to be a constant in the mode. Team of the Year, much like Team of the Week, will always come around at the same time as usual – and that’s January.

With 2020 behind us, many will be looking forward to seeing who will be named TOTY nominees.

FIFA 21 Team of the Year: When does voting open?

EA officially confirmed the arrival of their next FIFA 21 event on January 6, with voting opening a day later – on January 7.

This was confirmed in a tweet, showing off the logo for the promo as well. Not many clues, though.

How to vote

Voting will be conducted on the official FIFA 21 website, and that’s where nominees are posted.

To cast your vote, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Load up the official FIFA 21 website. Visit the tab for Team of the Year. Select the nominees you would like to vote for. Confirm your vote online and wait for the winners to be announced.

Team of the Year release date and time

Despite confirmation of the event itself, there’s been no word on the date and time in which it will be released.

Based on last year’s calendar, a fair estimation would be January 18 (which would be a Monday) for the promo cards to start rolling out, with voting taking place before that time. Once details have been confirmed, we’ll update this article.

With Headliners 2 still to be released, the teaser doesn’t mean an imminent arrival for TOTY.

FIFA 21 Team of the Year nominees

Nominees will be released on the official EA SPORTS FIFA website, with fans from around the world given the chance to vote on their Team of the Year for 2020.

There will be standouts across all of Europe’s top divisions, including Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more. However, nominees have not yet been confirmed and are likely to be released shortly – so people can cast votes from January 7.

FIFA 21 Team of the Year predictions

Finally, here’s some predictions we prepared for the event. It’s not going to be long now to see how accurate, or badly, we called it.

GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool

GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid

GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

GK: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

CB: Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid

LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

LB: Andrew Robertson – Liverpool

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

RB/CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

CM: Thiago – Liverpool

CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona

CM: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool

CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona

RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool

LW: Neymar – PSG

LW: Heung Min-Son – Tottenham Hotspur

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

ST: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG