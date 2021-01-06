 FIFA 21 TOTY: How to vote for Team of the Year nominees - Dexerto
FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTY: How to vote for Team of the Year nominees

Published: 6/Jan/2021 16:33

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 team of the year toty image
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have confirmed the FIFA 21 Team of the Year promo is coming soon to Ultimate Team, and the community will decide who will feature once again with their votes. 

The game’s promotional calendar in FUT is ever-changing, but some events have proven to be a constant in the mode. Team of the Year, much like Team of the Week, will always come around at the same time as usual – and that’s January.

With 2020 behind us, many will be looking forward to seeing who will be named TOTY nominees.

fifa 21 bruno fernandes manchester united
EA SPORTS
There are some players that will definitely make the Team of the Year, like Bruno Fernandes. 

FIFA 21 Team of the Year: When does voting open?

EA officially confirmed the arrival of their next FIFA 21 event on January 6, with voting opening a day later – on January 7. 

This was confirmed in a tweet, showing off the logo for the promo as well. Not many clues, though.

How to vote

Voting will be conducted on the official FIFA 21 website, and that’s where nominees are posted.

To cast your vote, all you have to do is follow these steps:

  1. Load up the official FIFA 21 website.
  2. Visit the tab for Team of the Year.
  3. Select the nominees you would like to vote for.
  4. Confirm your vote online and wait for the winners to be announced.

Team of the Year release date and time

TOTW FIFA 20
EA SPORTS
Here’s how nominees will be displayed on the FIFA website, like last year. 

Despite confirmation of the event itself, there’s been no word on the date and time in which it will be released.

Based on last year’s calendar, a fair estimation would be January 18 (which would be a Monday) for the promo cards to start rolling out, with voting taking place before that time. Once details have been confirmed, we’ll update this article.

With Headliners 2 still to be released, the teaser doesn’t mean an imminent arrival for TOTY.

FIFA 21 Team of the Year nominees

Nominees will be released on the official EA SPORTS FIFA website, with fans from around the world given the chance to vote on their Team of the Year for 2020.

There will be standouts across all of Europe’s top divisions, including Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more. However, nominees have not yet been confirmed and are likely to be released shortly – so people can cast votes from January 7.

FIFA 21 Team of the Year predictions

Finally, here’s some predictions we prepared for the event. It’s not going to be long now to see how accurate, or badly, we called it.

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
  • GK: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • LB: Andrew Robertson – Liverpool
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • RB/CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Thiago – Liverpool
  • CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • CM: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • LW: Neymar – PSG
  • LW: Heung Min-Son – Tottenham Hotspur
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
Once we’ve got more information, we’ll update this article! Until then, catch all of the Team of the Year news on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK. 
FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY) predictions: Haaland, Mbappe, Salah, Fernandes

Published: 6/Jan/2021 15:28 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 16:06

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 team of the year
EA SPORTS

The FIFA 21 Team of the Year promo is fast approaching, and we’ve made our predictions for who we expect to be make the cut when it drops, presumably later in January.

2020 was a weird year for everyone, but football managed to overcome the issues blighting the world and, for the most part, put on a show after short delays, keeping fans entertained across the globe.

Some players broke out and made a name for themselves on the world stage, while others we expected great things from went on to exceed our high expectations with incredible performances.

So, who do we expect to make the list this year? Let’s take a look.

FIFA 21 Team of the Year predictions

Liverpool players fifa 21 henderson mane trent robertson
EA SPORTS
Expect to see a lot of Liverpool in this year’s TOTY packs.

Team of the Year is reserved only for the best and the best, and grants players huge in-game upgrades to their Ultimate Team cards.

You can check out our FIFA 21 TOTY hub for everything you need to know about the promo, but here’s who we predict to be making the cut:

fifa 21 bruno fernandes manchester united
EA SPORTS
Bruno Fernandes has become a breakout star for Manchester United with a truly exceptional 2020.

So, those are our predictions for TOTY in FIFA 21. For the most part, a lot of the players pick themselves. Names like Ronaldo, Messi, Salah and Lewandowski are almost a guarantee for the promo, and would be shocking to not have them included.

Of course, we won’t know until they’re announced, but that should be coming any day now. FIFA 20 saw TOTY cards come out between January 6-14 and, based on that, we expect them to drop at a date around January 11-18.

Regardless of when they come out, we’ll keep you updated with all of the biggest news and updates, so be sure to follow us on Twitter at @UltimateTeamUK.