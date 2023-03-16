FIFA flamed over bizarre new ‘e-game’ to rival EA SPORTS FC

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is getting flamed online for saying his organization will deliver an ‘e-game’ that can rival EA Sports FC.

Electronic Arts and FIFA have split after a nearly 30-year franchising deal, reportedly due to the latter’s desire to double its licensing fees.

With FIFA 23 out the door, EA is looking to carve out a path of its own with EA Sports FC, the “future of interactive football.”

The FIFA organization won’t soon give up on making a fortune in the gaming space, however. In fact, the association’s newly re-elected president has already started boasting about what comes next.

FIFA mocked for using ‘e-game’ when talking about rivaling EA

Earlier today, March 16, The Times reporter Martyn Ziegler shared comments from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, specifically those concerning the brand’s post-EA football games.

The exec noted the following about future plans, “The new FIFA game – the FIFA 25, 26, 27, and so on – will always be the best e-game for any girl or boy, we will have news on this very soon.”

As one would expect, the internet is having a field day with Infantino’s statement, mocking his use of “e-game” and the chances of the future project’s success based on past precedent.

One person remarked that “e-game” serves as further proof that “suits will never understand gamers.” Another Twitter user pointed out how Eidos’ attempt to keep Championship Manager alive after the split with developer Sports Interactive in 2003 didn’t end well for the publisher.

Bizarre verbiage aside, FIFA has yet to detail how its eventual “e-game” will compete with EA Sports FC. Such an attempt will undoubtedly prove a herculean effort, especially since Konami continues to stumble in this regard with PES/eFootball.

Gianni Infantino and Co. should get a better idea of what they’re up against when EA unveils EA Sports FC this coming July.