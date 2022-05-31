Konami reveals grim update on eFootball Master League release date

After a tumultuous launch in 2021, eFootball 2022 received its 1.0 update in April that added some much-needed polish to the title — but its most popular game mode is still “some way off.”

Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer once stood toe-to-toe with EA and FIFA, but Konami’s transition to free-to-play has not been a smooth process. Released in September 2021, eFootball was littered with bugs and received widespread criticism.

eFootball was the worst-reviewed game on Metacritic in 2021 with a score of 25 out of 100, and the 1.0 update only elevated its score to 34.

Konami tweeted an apology for the problems on October 1 2021 stating, “We are very sorry for the problems, and want to assure everyone we will take all concerns seriously and strive to improve the current situation.

Six months later Konami released a massive update that added addressed many of the notable bugs and added the mode “Dream Team,” but a fan-favorite mode Master League was surprisingly not included as part of the update.

eFootball Master League is coming in 2023

Master League was a hit for Konami’s previous series Pro Evolution Soccer, which allowed players to take control of their favorite team in a career mode.

– The number of teams that can be used in leagues and club teams will be expanded and distributed as additional paid content by the end of 2022

– Master League will be available as additional paid content during 2023 — eFootball (@play_eFootball) May 31, 2022

Konami announced that Master League will be available as additional paid content during 2023.

Update 1.0 added the mode “Dream Team” which is comparable to Konami’s MyLeague or FIFA’s Ultimate Team game mode. Ultimate Team has been a cash cow for EA so it is unsurprising that Konami wanted to release a competing game mode.

eFootball currently only has nine licensed teams that can be used for offline and CPU-friendly matches. developing a Master League mode with only nine licensed teams would have been a tough ask for the developers, but an update is coming at the end of 2022 that adds more teams.

We will provide an update on when Konami announces the official release date for Master League.