FIFA 23 TOTW 3 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 3

Team of the Week 3 will be dropping into FIFA 23 this week, so, we’ve got a few predictions for what could be a star-studded TOTW.

It’s been a few weeks now since players have been able to get their teeth sunk into FIFA 23 and all that the last game in the iconic franchise has to offer.

We’ve already had two Teams of the Week, as well as the first batch of Ones to Watch cards, and the Ultimate Team promos aren’t slowing down any time soon.

With Wednesday fast approaching, we’re going to get yet another Team of the Week in the form of TOTW 3. So, here are our predictions for who might make the cut this time around.

FIFA 23 TOTW 3 Predictions | Team of the Week 3

Headlining our predictions this week are Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Christopher Nkunku, Rafael Leao, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. So, there’s plenty of firepower.

Haaland’s inclusion in this list of predictions should come with a note, however. He currently has a One to Watch card in packs, and that hasn’t stopped EA before. Though, they may choose to hold him back despite his stunning performance.

Either way, his teammate Foden is assured to get one, as is Leandro Trossard. They both bagged hat-tricks, making them automatic inclusions. Miguel Almiron should also join them, adding to a fierce Premier League crop this week.

On top of those, we’re also giving nods to Wissam Ben Yedder, Jonathan Clauss, Chris Smalling, and Frank Zambo-Anguissa.

GK: Kevin Trapp – Eintracht Frankfurt

GK: Agustín Rossi – Boca Juniors

LB: Jonathan Clauss – Marseille

LB: Eduard Sobol – Club Brugge

CB: Chris Smalling – Roma

CB: Kevin Danso – RC Lens

CB: Christian Burgess – Royale Union

CB: Pedro Alcala – FC Cartagena

CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio

CM: Frank Zambo-Anguissa – Napoli

CM: Hidemasa Morita – Sporting Lisbon

CAM: Miguel Almiron – Newcastle United

CAM: Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

RW: Phil Foden – Manchester City

RW: Leandro Trossard – Brighton & Hove Albion

RW: Dino Hotić – Cercle Brugge

LW: Rafael Leao – AC Milan

CF: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leizpig

ST: Erling Haaland – Manchester City

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco

ST: Alex Sorloth – Real Sociedad

ST: Niklas Fullkrug – Werder Bremen

ST: Daniel Rios – Charlotte FC

FIFA 23 TOTW 3 release date & time

Once again, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 3 will release on October 5 at 6 PM GMT.

Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.