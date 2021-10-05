FIFA 22 TOTW 3 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 is in full swing and we’re getting ready for Team of the Week 3 to be added to Ultimate Team. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 3.

The first two sets of Team of the Week cards in FIFA 22 have been a pretty stellar start for the weekly promo. The first set had some great cards in the form of Mo Salah, Joshua Kimmich, and Vincius Jr. Team of the Week 2 had an upgraded Karim Benzema and position change Gabriel Jesus which help change lineups a fair bit.

FUT Heroes and Ones to Watch Team 1 have since dropped into the game too as Ultimate Team really starts to get rolling for the new year.

Similar to the first two weeks, Team of the Week 3 could have some really nice cards that may have a decent shelf life throughout this year of FUT. And if you’ve bagged a Ones to Watch, you may be in for an early upgrade too.

Headlining our Team of the Week 3 predictions are Thomas Lemar, Manuel Locatelli, Samir Handanovic, Hwang Hee-Chan, and Anderson Talisca. It’s a solid crop. A boost for Talisca and Locatelli would see their OTW cards take another step up, and after solid performances, they’re deserving of them.

In the case of Hwang Hee-Chan, he continued his goalscoring form in Wolves’ win over Newcastle. Similarly, Thomas Lemar played a key role with a goal and assist as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona.

Also in this batch of predictions we’ve given nods to Musa Barrow, Arnaut Danjuma, and Andreas Iniesta. In past years, Iniesta has always been a solid choice in FUT and this year looks to be no different. The pair of Danjuma and Barrow are also well deserving of early upgrades for standout performances.

FIFA 22 TOTW 3 Predictions | Team of the Week 3

GK: Kevin Trapp – FC Koln

– FC Koln GK: Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan

– Inter Milan GK: Unai Simon – Atletico Bilbao

– Atletico Bilbao LB: Owen Wijndal – AZ Alkmaar

– AZ Alkmaar RB: Davide Calabria – AC Milan

– AC Milan CB: Andrei Girotto – FC Nantes

– FC Nantes CB: ​​Amir Rrahmani – Napoli

– Napoli CB: Trevor Chalobah – Chelsea

– Chelsea CB: Jean-Claude Todibo – Nice

– Nice CDM: Ellyes Skhiri – FC Koln

– FC Koln CDM: Manuel Locatelli – Juventus

– Juventus CM: Andrea Bertolacci – Fatih Karagümrük S.K.

– Fatih Karagümrük S.K. CM: Lee Evans – Ipswich Town

– Ipswich Town CM: Thomas Lemar – Atletico Madrid

– Atletico Madrid CM: Andreas Iniesta – Vissel Kobe

– Vissel Kobe CAM: Musa Barrow – Bologna

– Bologna CAM: Güven Yalcin – Besiktas

– Besiktas RM: Christian Fassnacht – Young Boys

– Young Boys RW: Luka Menalo – Dinamo Zagreb

– Dinamo Zagreb LM: Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal

– Villarreal LM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma

– AS Roma LW: Hwang Hee Chan – Wolves

– Wolves CF: Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr

– Al Nassr ST: Gabriel Laborde – Stade Rennais

– Stade Rennais ST: Jonathan Davies – Lille

– Lille ST: Breel Embolo – Borussia Monchengladbach

– Borussia Monchengladbach ST: Viktor Gyökeres – Coventry City

– Coventry City ST: Georges Mikautadze – RFC Seraning

– RFC Seraning ST: Brian White – Vancouver Whitecaps

When is FIFA 22 TOTW 3 in packs?

As ever, unless something forces EA into a change, Team of the Week 2 will be dropping into packs on Wednesday, October 6 at 6 PM (GMT).

We’ll have the official team in our dedicated TOTW hub, which includes any potential leaks that get out ahead of time.