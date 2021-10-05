How to do the best FIFA 22 celebrations: Controls guide

There’s nothing better than dropping in a timely goal and letting your FIFA 22 opponent know what’s what with the perfect celebration. If you’re looking for how to pull off a certain FIFA 22 post-score move, look no further.

Celebrations are the best part of online play for some players, whether you’re playing a friend or a random, flexing after a goal is a must. FIFA 22 even adds several new ones to toss out there as well.

New or old, we’ve got a ton of FIFA celebrations gathered right here. Whether you’re looking for a certain one or a just a general refresher, chances are you’ll find it below.

FIFA 22 Celebration controls

New FIFA 22 Celebrations

Below are the controls for all kinds of FIFA 22 celebrations (new ones first), with instructions for both Playstation and Xbox:

Picture PS: Hold R2 + press Square Xbox: Hold RT and press X

Point PS: Hold L1, flick RS x2 Xbox: Hold LB, Flick R x2

Fingers PS: Hold L2 + press R3 Xbox: Hold LT + press R3

Time Check PS: Hold R2 + flick RS right then left Xbox: Hold RT + Flick R right then left



Classic FIFA 22 Celebrations

Random Celebration PS: O Xbox: B

Signature Celebration PS: X Xbox: A

Cancel Celebration PS: L1 + R1 Xbox: LB + RB



Running FIFA 22 Celebrations

Aeroplane PS: Hold R3 Xbox: Hold R3

Telephone PS: Hold R down Xbox: Hold R down

Blow Kisses PS: Flick R down then hold R up Xbox: Flick R down then hold R up

Head on Head PS: Flick R right then hold R right Xbox: Flick R right then hold R right

Windmill PS: Spin R clockwise Xbox: Spin R clockwise



Finishing move FIFA 22 Celebrations