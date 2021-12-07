FIFA 22 TOTW 12 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 12 is set to arrive in Ultimate Team soon, so, we’ve got a few predictions about who might get a TOTW upgrade.

As we get closer and closer to the holiday period, the FIFA 22 year is continuing at pace as promos keep being rolled out by EA SPORTS.

Even though we haven’t FUTmas yet, leakers are expecting FUT Freeze to make a return before long – and have even managed to reveal a few of the players who should be grabbing a brand-new card.

Before we get those wild upgrades, however, Team of the Week 12 will be dropping into Ultimate Team packs at its usual time. So, we’ve got a few predictions about what to expect with the new TOTW.

In terms of headliners this week, we’re going with Heung-Min Son, Eder Militao, Bernardo Silva, Ciro Immobile, and Juan Cuadrado. So, there could be a few nice cards.

Read More: FIFA 22 needs to change automatic FUT transfer bans

We’ve given a nod to Militao after keeping back-to-back clean sheets with Real Madrid. Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is well worth an upgrade after his brace in City’ win over Watford. Cuadrado, who always has a nice upgraded card in FUT, deserves one this time around for his goal and stellar performance for Juventus against Genoa.

Should Son get an upgrade, and he’s well worthy of one, it would be the Spurs man’s third of the season,which is pretty ridiculous. On the flip side, we’ve given a nod to Kingsley Coman to get his first boost as he was in stellar form for Bayern Munich, grabbing a vital goal in the 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

FIFA 22 TOTW 12 Predictions | Team of the Week 12

GK: Lukasz Skorpuski – Bologna

– Bologna GK: Igor Akinfeev – CSKA Moscow

– CSKA Moscow GK: Adam Davies – Stoke City

– Stoke City RB: Frédéric Guilbert – Racing Strasbourg

– Racing Strasbourg RWB: Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

– Juventus CB: Ezri Konsa – Aston Villa

– Aston Villa CB: Eder Militao – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid CB: Lisandro Martinez – Ajax

– Ajax CDM: Fred – Manchester United

– Manchester United CDM: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool

– Liverpool CDM: Franck Kessie – AC Milan

– AC Milan CM: Matheus Nunes – Sporting Lisbon

– Sporting Lisbon CM: Sondre Tronstad – Vitesse

– Vitesse CM: Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

– Manchester City RM: Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich

– Bayern Munich RW: Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla

– Sevilla RW: Morgan Gibbs-White – Sheffield United

– Sheffield United LM: Vincenzo Grifo – SC Freiburg

– SC Freiburg LM: Luis Sinisterra – Feyenoord

– Feyenoord LW: Martin Terrier – Rennes

– Rennes LF: Heung-Min Son – Spurs

– Spurs ST: Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona

– Hellas Verona ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio

– Lazio ST: Patrik Schick – Bayer Leverkusen

– Bayer Leverkusen ST: Serdar Dursun – Fenerbahçe

– Fenerbahçe ST: Astrit Selmani – Allsvenskan

– Allsvenskan ST: Kaly Sene – Grasshoppers Zurich

FIFA 22 TOTW 12 release time & date

As noted, unless something goes massively wrong for EA SPORTS, we’ll be seeing Team of the Week 12 arrive in packs on Wednesday, December 8 at 6 pm GMT.

Just like with the upcoming Freeze promo, if anything is revealed ahead of time by reputable Ultimate Team leakers, we’ll have the cards in our weekly TOTW hub.