FIFA 22 TOTW 12 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 12 is set to arrive in Ultimate Team soon, so, we’ve got a few predictions about who might get a TOTW upgrade.
As we get closer and closer to the holiday period, the FIFA 22 year is continuing at pace as promos keep being rolled out by EA SPORTS.
Even though we haven’t FUTmas yet, leakers are expecting FUT Freeze to make a return before long – and have even managed to reveal a few of the players who should be grabbing a brand-new card.
Before we get those wild upgrades, however, Team of the Week 12 will be dropping into Ultimate Team packs at its usual time. So, we’ve got a few predictions about what to expect with the new TOTW.
In terms of headliners this week, we’re going with Heung-Min Son, Eder Militao, Bernardo Silva, Ciro Immobile, and Juan Cuadrado. So, there could be a few nice cards.
We’ve given a nod to Militao after keeping back-to-back clean sheets with Real Madrid. Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is well worth an upgrade after his brace in City’ win over Watford. Cuadrado, who always has a nice upgraded card in FUT, deserves one this time around for his goal and stellar performance for Juventus against Genoa.
Should Son get an upgrade, and he’s well worthy of one, it would be the Spurs man’s third of the season,which is pretty ridiculous. On the flip side, we’ve given a nod to Kingsley Coman to get his first boost as he was in stellar form for Bayern Munich, grabbing a vital goal in the 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.
FIFA 22 TOTW 12 Predictions | Team of the Week 12
- GK: Lukasz Skorpuski – Bologna
- GK: Igor Akinfeev – CSKA Moscow
- GK: Adam Davies – Stoke City
- RB: Frédéric Guilbert – Racing Strasbourg
- RWB: Juan Cuadrado – Juventus
- CB: Ezri Konsa – Aston Villa
- CB: Eder Militao – Real Madrid
- CB: Lisandro Martinez – Ajax
- CDM: Fred – Manchester United
- CDM: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool
- CDM: Franck Kessie – AC Milan
- CM: Matheus Nunes – Sporting Lisbon
- CM: Sondre Tronstad – Vitesse
- CM: Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
- RM: Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich
- RW: Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla
- RW: Morgan Gibbs-White – Sheffield United
- LM: Vincenzo Grifo – SC Freiburg
- LM: Luis Sinisterra – Feyenoord
- LW: Martin Terrier – Rennes
- LF: Heung-Min Son – Spurs
- ST: Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona
- ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
- ST: Patrik Schick – Bayer Leverkusen
- ST: Serdar Dursun – Fenerbahçe
- ST: Astrit Selmani – Allsvenskan
- ST: Kaly Sene – Grasshoppers Zurich
FIFA 22 TOTW 12 release time & date
As noted, unless something goes massively wrong for EA SPORTS, we’ll be seeing Team of the Week 12 arrive in packs on Wednesday, December 8 at 6 pm GMT.
Just like with the upcoming Freeze promo, if anything is revealed ahead of time by reputable Ultimate Team leakers, we’ll have the cards in our weekly TOTW hub.