FIFA 22 Rulebreakers leaked on TikTok: Alexander-Arnold, Kessie, Coutinho

Just days after FIFA 22 Rulebreakers was confirmed as the next Ultimate Team promo, a number of cards have leaked on TikTok – including Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and more.

Rulebreakers is this year’s Halloween-themed event in Ultimate Team, starting up this October.

The promotion usually makes surprising stat changes to player cards, with some even receiving a change in position – for example, a full back maybe become a central defender.

After Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United in the previous round of Premier League fixtures, fans of both teams will be delighted to see members of their squad included in the leaked list.

TikTok: FIFA 22 Rulebreakers cards leaked

On October 28, just a day before the FUT promo starts up, TikToker casprohd posted a number of players onto their account, claiming they’re part of the next event.

There are nine cards in total included in this dump of leaks, including the following football stars (position changes in bold):

Trent Alexander-Arnold (89) – CM

Harry Maguire (87) – CB

Robert Lewandowski (93) – ST

Jorginho (88) – CM

Phillipe Coutinho (85) – LW

Franck Kessie (88) – CB

When does Rulebreakers start?

EA SPORTS have confirmed the FIFA 22 Rulebreakers promo will start up on October 29, following a countdown appearing in the in-game menus.

For more information on the FIFA 22 Rulebreakers promo event, check out our 'everything we know' hub here.