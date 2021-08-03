FIFA 22 Pro Clubs finally adds new option to build women’s teams

EA SPORTS has announced that FIFA 22 will include ‘Female Virtual Pros’ that players will be able to customize and create in the Pro Clubs game mode.

Although Ultimate Team has been by far the most popular mode in recent FIFA titles, Pro Clubs isn’t too far behind. The community loves jumping into the mode to create and customize their very own virtual pro.

Despite this, all the way up to FIFA 21, players were limited to a male footballer while playing Pro Clubs.

Well, looking to make the game more inclusive in their next title in the franchise, EA has announced that female virtual pros will be available to create in FIFA 22.

According to EA, they’re aiming to make FIFA 22 the most “inclusive edition of the FIFA franchise to date”. This Pro Clubs feature is certainly an incredible start and will give players a lot more freedom when it comes to creating a pro in the mode.

It’s worth noting that is a feature a lot of FIFA players have been asking for, so it’s great to see EA responding to the feedback and adding it into the game.

With the new title set to arrive in October, it’ll be interesting to see if EA has any other inclusive features they plan to reveal to players ahead of FIFA 22’s release.