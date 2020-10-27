EA offering free FIFA 21 next-gen upgrades for early buyers - Dexerto

FIFA 21 has finally been given a next-gen release date for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and will come out a few weeks after the consoles launch. Here’s everything we know so far, including how to use the new Dual Entitlement feature.

FIFA 21’s new dual entitlement feature is basically cross-progression between generations of consoles, with “no extra costs.” EA’s new title is expected to arrive a while before all of the next-gen console’s quite vague “holidays” launch window, and this means players won’t have to wait to buy.

“For FIFA 21, we’re partnering with Sony and Microsoft to offer you a Dual Entitlement ⁠— meaning you won’t need to buy FIFA 21 twice to upgrade your copy of the game from PS4 to PS5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X,” EA have confirmed.

The dual-share system won’t bring everything over from a current-generation console to the 2020 releases, however. FIFA Ultimate Team will be spread across both, as will Volta, but all other modes ⁠— including career mode and Pro Clubs ⁠— won’t come across in the jump.

FIFA 21 next-gen release date

EA SPORTS finally announced on October 27 their new release date for FIFA 21 on next-gen console, though it will come quite a way after both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S releases.

The news was revealed on Twitter.

#FIFA21 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 4th. More info here ➡ https://t.co/TbajtgHml5 pic.twitter.com/gTY0AzyUHY — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 27, 2020

PS5 release date

FIFA 21 will be coming to PS5 on December 4, via the new Dual Entitlement feature and also will be available in stores.

Xbox Series X/S release date

Just like the PS5, FIFA 21 will be released on Xbox Series X/S on December 4.

How to use new FIFA 21 Dual Entitlement feature

The Dual Entitlement feature is super-simple to use. Simply purchase a copy of FIFA 21 on the current-generation console you own, and once you have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, you’ll have access to the title there too!

There are a few catches, of course. You can’t cross sides in the ongoing console battle and still expect to keep your title ownership. That means, no PS4 to XSX, and no X1 to PS5. Each switch has to be from the same manufacturer.

Read More: FIFA 21 meta custom tactics and formations for FUT Champs

If you purchase a physical copy of FIFA 21, you will get given a digital entitlement code for the download once you upgrade. This will be tied to the gaming profile that you use in the original copy, so you don’t have two versions of EA’s bumper 2020 release, unfortunately.

There is one bonus part of Dual Entitlement in FIFA 21 too ⁠— the feature will work in the same way as cross-progression in other titles. That means you can use your Ultimate Meta and play the same Volta save on both consoles.

Remember, only FUT and Volta Football will be coming across with you! If you want to play online seasons, co-op seasons, career mode, and pro clubs, you’ll have to stick to the one console for the lifespan of FIFA 21.