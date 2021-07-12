First FIFA 22 gameplay footage revealed and players aren’t sold yet

EA SPORTS have not yet revealed individual FIFA 22 Pitch Notes for gameplay and other modes just yet, but with the little players have to work with so far, some are less than convinced.

On July 11, following the release of the game’s first trailer, more details were posted about Career Mode, new FUT Hero cards, and how this year’s title will differ from FIFA 21.

Not only that but further specifics were unveiled in relation to EA’s new Hypermotion Technology and how it impacts the in-game experience.

The first web page posted on FIFA 22 with new feature explainers revealed tweaks to defending, with “authentic team motion” to keep the defensive line as a block.

It says: “Xsens suits record every touch, tackle, sprint, and duel from all 22 players playing at high intensity for the first time ever, capturing data that powers over 4000 new animations in FIFA 22 to raise the footballing intensity, responsiveness, and physicality of every player in the game.”

‘FIFA 22 gameplay looks like Football Manager’

However, some players are not convinced it’s made things look more realistic at all.

In a Reddit thread, hundreds of fans made their feelings known about a particular clip, which showed an overhead angle of defenders staying in shape.

One posted: “Not a single person moves like a real player,” while another said: “I swear this could be a clip from Football Manager’s match engine rendering.”

The thread itself has attracted over 350 upvotes and is climbing on the FIFA subreddit.

Others have taken to Twitter to comment on how the gameplay looks, with the new tech upgrades.

People will likely change their minds when FIFA 22 EA Play early access comes out, and they’re able to play themselves. After all, they don’t have a lot to work with just yet.