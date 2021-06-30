FIFA 22 FUT Draft rewards for Online & Single Player explained

FIFA 22’s FUT Draft will feature some of the best rewards in Ultimate Team, including packs, coins, and free tokens to re-enter the draft. Here’s everything you need to know about the rewards, including how many wins you’ll need to unlock them.

FIFA 22’s FUT Draft mode is unique because it gives players the chance to build a temporary team with high-rated cards in almost every position. You’ll need to pick a formation, followed by a captain, and then fill out the rest of the squad until your team is ready to compete.

Unlike other modes, it costs an entrance fee to take part in, just like it did in previous titles. It will set you back 15,000 coins or 300 FIFA Points depending on which currency you prefer, the latter being real money.

It can also be played in both single-player or multiplayer, although the entrance fee remains the same either way. But since the online mode is more competitive, the rewards will be better. Let’s take a look at everything up for grabs in either mode and how to get them.

When do you get FUT Draft rewards FIFA 22?

FUT Draft rewards don’t release at a set time in the week like they do with Squad Battles, FUT Champs, and Division Rivals.

Instead, you’ll receive the rewards immediately after you’ve been knocked out of the tournament, or win it. They’ll appear in your Ultimate Team Store page.

0 Wins

Option 1: 1 Ultimate Loan Player Pack and 2 Gold Packs

Option 2: 1 Silver Pack and 2 Gold Packs

Option 3: 1 Silver Players Pack and 2 Gold Packs

Option 4: 3 Gold Packs

Option 5: 1 Draft Token Pack

Option 6: 2 Gold Packs and 1 Jumbo Premium Silver Pack

1 Win

Option 1: 1 Premium Silver Pack and 2 Gold Packs

Option 2: 1 Silver Pack and 1 Gold Pack

Option 3: 2 Gold Packs and 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Option 4: 1 Gold Pack and 1 Draft Token Pack

Option 5: 1 Gold Pack and 1 Premium Gold Packs

Option 6: 1 Premium Silver Pack and 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

Option 7: 2 Gold Packs and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

2 Wins

Option 1: 1 Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Option 2: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Option 3: 2 Gold Packs and 2 Premium Gold Packs

Option 4: Gold Players Pack and Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Option 5: Gold Pack and Premium Gold Players Pack

Option 6: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and Premium Gold Players Pack

Option 7: Premium Gold Pack and Rare Players Pack

3 Wins

Option 1: 3 Premium Gold Packs

Option 2: 2 Premium Gold Packs and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Option 3: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

Option 4: 1 Gold Pack and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Option 5: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Rare Gold Pack

Option 6: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Option 7: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 1 Rare Gold Pack

Option 8: 1 Rare Players Pack

Option 9: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, and 20,000 Coins

Option 10: 1 Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Option 11: 1 Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, and 20,000 Coins

Option 12: 1 Gold Players Pack and 2 Premium Gold Players Packs

4 Wins

Option 1: 1 Gold Pack and 1 Rare Players Pack

Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Option 3: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 2 Rare Gold Pack

Option 4: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Rare Players Pack

Option 5: 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 25,000 Coins

Option 6: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack and 1 Mega Pack

Option 7: 2 Gold Packs and 2 Premium Gold Players Packs

Option 8: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 30,000 Coins

Option 9: 1 Gold Pack and 2 Mega Pack

Option 10; 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 1 Mega Pack

Option 11: 2 Premium Gold Players Packs

Option 13: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 2 Mega Pack

Option 14: 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, and 25,000 Coins

Option 15: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 1 Mega Pack

Option 16: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack, and 1 Rare Players Pack

Option 17: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 2 Rare Players Packs

Option 18: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, and 45,000 Coins

Option 19: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack

Option 20: 1 Mega Pack and 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack

0 Wins

Option 1: 1 Gold Pack

Option 2: 1 Draft Token Pack

1 Win

1 Silver Pack and 1 Gold Pack

2 Wins

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Option 2: 3 Gold Packs

Option 3: 2 Gold Packs and 1 Jumbo Premium Silver Pack

3 Wins

Option 1: 1 Premium Silver Pack and 2 Gold Packs

Option 2: 2 Gold Packs and 1 Premium Gold Pack

Option 3: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Draft Token Pack

Option 4: 3 Premium Gold Packs

Option 5: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Option 6: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

4 Wins

Option 1: 1 Gold Pack and 1 Premium Gold Pack

Option 2: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Gold Players Pack

Option 3: 1 Premium Gold Pack

Option 4: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Option 5: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Option 6: 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Gold Players Pack, and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Option 7: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

Option 8: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Draft Token Pack

Option 9: 2 Premium Gold Packs and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Option 10: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Draft Token Pack

Option 11: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Option 12: 1 Mega Pack

Option 13: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 2Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

Option 14: 1 Gold Players Pack and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Option 15: 1 Gold Players Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Option 16: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Option 17: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Mega Pack

Option 18: 1 Rare Players Pack

And there you have it, folks. All the information on the pack, coin, and token rewards available in both the online and offline versions of the FIFA 22 FUT Draft. The better you perform, the better the rewards will be. So, it’s important to give it your all in both the draft phase and on the pitch.

However, the lesser rewards aren’t too shabby themselves and with a bit of luck, can sometimes be enough to score big.