FIFA 22 FUT Draft rewards for Online & Single Player explained

FIFA 22’s FUT Draft will feature some of the best rewards in Ultimate Team, including packs, coins, and free tokens to re-enter the draft. Here’s everything you need to know about the rewards, including how many wins you’ll need to unlock them.
FIFA 22’s FUT Draft mode is unique because it gives players the chance to build a temporary team with high-rated cards in almost every position. You’ll need to pick a formation, followed by a captain, and then fill out the rest of the squad until your team is ready to compete.
Unlike other modes, it costs an entrance fee to take part in, just like it did in previous titles. It will set you back 15,000 coins or 300 FIFA Points depending on which currency you prefer, the latter being real money.
It can also be played in both single-player or multiplayer, although the entrance fee remains the same either way. But since the online mode is more competitive, the rewards will be better. Let’s take a look at everything up for grabs in either mode and how to get them.
When do you get FUT Draft rewards FIFA 22?
FUT Draft rewards don’t release at a set time in the week like they do with Squad Battles, FUT Champs, and Division Rivals.
Instead, you’ll receive the rewards immediately after you’ve been knocked out of the tournament, or win it. They’ll appear in your Ultimate Team Store page.
0 Wins
- Option 1: 1 Ultimate Loan Player Pack and 2 Gold Packs
- Option 2: 1 Silver Pack and 2 Gold Packs
- Option 3: 1 Silver Players Pack and 2 Gold Packs
- Option 4: 3 Gold Packs
- Option 5: 1 Draft Token Pack
- Option 6: 2 Gold Packs and 1 Jumbo Premium Silver Pack
1 Win
- Option 1: 1 Premium Silver Pack and 2 Gold Packs
- Option 2: 1 Silver Pack and 1 Gold Pack
- Option 3: 2 Gold Packs and 1 Jumbo Gold Pack
- Option 4: 1 Gold Pack and 1 Draft Token Pack
- Option 5: 1 Gold Pack and 1 Premium Gold Packs
- Option 6: 1 Premium Silver Pack and 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- Option 7: 2 Gold Packs and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
2 Wins
- Option 1: 1 Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Option 2: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Option 3: 2 Gold Packs and 2 Premium Gold Packs
- Option 4: Gold Players Pack and Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Option 5: Gold Pack and Premium Gold Players Pack
- Option 6: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and Premium Gold Players Pack
- Option 7: Premium Gold Pack and Rare Players Pack
3 Wins
- Option 1: 3 Premium Gold Packs
- Option 2: 2 Premium Gold Packs and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Option 3: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- Option 4: 1 Gold Pack and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
- Option 5: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Rare Gold Pack
- Option 6: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
- Option 7: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 1 Rare Gold Pack
- Option 8: 1 Rare Players Pack
- Option 9: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, and 20,000 Coins
- Option 10: 1 Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
- Option 11: 1 Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, and 20,000 Coins
- Option 12: 1 Gold Players Pack and 2 Premium Gold Players Packs
4 Wins
- Option 1: 1 Gold Pack and 1 Rare Players Pack
- Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
- Option 3: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 2 Rare Gold Pack
- Option 4: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Rare Players Pack
- Option 5: 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 25,000 Coins
- Option 6: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack and 1 Mega Pack
- Option 7: 2 Gold Packs and 2 Premium Gold Players Packs
- Option 8: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 30,000 Coins
- Option 9: 1 Gold Pack and 2 Mega Pack
- Option 10; 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 1 Mega Pack
- Option 11: 2 Premium Gold Players Packs
- Option 13: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 2 Mega Pack
- Option 14: 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, and 25,000 Coins
- Option 15: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 1 Mega Pack
- Option 16: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack, and 1 Rare Players Pack
- Option 17: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 2 Rare Players Packs
- Option 18: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, and 45,000 Coins
- Option 19: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack
- Option 20: 1 Mega Pack and 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack
0 Wins
- Option 1: 1 Gold Pack
- Option 2: 1 Draft Token Pack
1 Win
- 1 Silver Pack and 1 Gold Pack
2 Wins
- Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Option 2: 3 Gold Packs
- Option 3: 2 Gold Packs and 1 Jumbo Premium Silver Pack
3 Wins
- Option 1: 1 Premium Silver Pack and 2 Gold Packs
- Option 2: 2 Gold Packs and 1 Premium Gold Pack
- Option 3: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Draft Token Pack
- Option 4: 3 Premium Gold Packs
- Option 5: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Option 6: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
4 Wins
- Option 1: 1 Gold Pack and 1 Premium Gold Pack
- Option 2: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Gold Players Pack
- Option 3: 1 Premium Gold Pack
- Option 4: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Option 5: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Option 6: 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Gold Players Pack, and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Option 7: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- Option 8: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Draft Token Pack
- Option 9: 2 Premium Gold Packs and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Option 10: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Draft Token Pack
- Option 11: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
- Option 12: 1 Mega Pack
- Option 13: 1 Premium Gold Pack and 2Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- Option 14: 1 Gold Players Pack and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
- Option 15: 1 Gold Players Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Option 16: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
- Option 17: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 1 Mega Pack
- Option 18: 1 Rare Players Pack
And there you have it, folks. All the information on the pack, coin, and token rewards available in both the online and offline versions of the FIFA 22 FUT Draft. The better you perform, the better the rewards will be. So, it’s important to give it your all in both the draft phase and on the pitch.
However, the lesser rewards aren’t too shabby themselves and with a bit of luck, can sometimes be enough to score big.