EA FC 25 FUT Draft rewards: Online & Single Player explained

Before players spend Coins or FC Points on an FC 25 Ultimate Team Draft entry, here’s a look at which rewards are available.

EA made several changes to Division Rivals and FUT Champs, but didn’t touch Draft mode in FC 25. The objective is to build a team using players you’ve selected from random groups of five players.

Players must be strategic in their selections, finding the perfect balance of team chemistry and best overall cards. After drafting a full starting 11 and bench, you must win four games in a row, offline or online, against other teams built using the same method.

At the end of each run, players earn rewards based on how many wins they got. In saying that, there are several different random reward options for each win.

How to enter an Online or Single Player Draft

Valuable rewards don’t come free. If you choose to enter a Draft, it will cost 15,000 Coins or 300 FC Points – depending on which currency you prefer – with the latter requiring real money.

This is also per entry, so be vigilant and don’t spend too many coins or FC Points if you can’t afford to.

When do you get Draft rewards?

Unlike Division Rivals and Squad Battles, where players have to wait for rewards to be released, Draft rewards are earned immediately upon completion of a run.

Online Draft rewards

No Wins

Option 1: Ultimate Loan Players Pack & Gold Pack x2

Ultimate Loan Players Pack & Gold Pack x2 Option 2: Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2 Option 3: Silver Players Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x2

Silver Players Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x2 Option 4: Gold Pack x3

Gold Pack x3 Option 5: Draft Token Pack x1

Draft Token Pack x1 Option 6: Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Silver Pack x1

1 Win

Option 1: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2 Option 2: Silver Pack x1, Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Silver Pack x1, Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Gold Pack x1 Option 4: Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1 Option 5: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x2

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 6: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

Premium Silver Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 7: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2

2 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x2

Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 4: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 5: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 6: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 7: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1

3 Wins

Option 1: Premium Gold Pack x3

Premium Gold Pack x3 Option 2: Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 3: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 4: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 5: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1 Option 6: Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1 Option 7: Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 8: Rare Players Pack x1

Rare Players Pack x1 Option 9: Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins

Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins Option 10: Gold Players Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 11 : Gold Players Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins

: Gold Players Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins Option 12: Gold Players Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2

4 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1 Option 2: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 3: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x2 Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1 Option 5: Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 25,000 coins

Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 25,000 coins Option 6: Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1 Option 7: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2

Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2 Option 8: Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 30,000 coins

Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 30,000 coins Option 9: Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2

Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2 Option 10: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1 Option 11: Premium Gold Players Pack x3

Premium Gold Players Pack x3 Option 12: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2 Option 13: Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x2 & 25,000 coins

Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x2 & 25,000 coins Option 14: Premium Gold Players Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Premium Gold Players Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1 Option 15 : Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Mega Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1

: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Mega Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1 Option 16: Rare Players Pack x2

Rare Players Pack x2 Option 17: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x2 Option 18: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Players Pack x1 & 45,000 coins

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Players Pack x1 & 45,000 coins Option 19: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1 Option 20: Mega Pack x1 & Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1

Single Player Draft rewards

No Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Draft Token x1

1 Win

Option 1: Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x1

2 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2 Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1

3 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack 1x & Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack 1x & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2 Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1 Option 5: Premium Gold Pack x3

Premium Gold Pack x3 Option 6: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 7: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

4 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x1 Option 3: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x2 Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 Option 5: Rare Gold Pack x1

Rare Gold Pack x1 Option 6: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Players Gold Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Players Gold Pack x1 Option 7: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 8: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1 Option 9: Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 10: Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1 Option 11: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 12: Mega Pack x1

Mega Pack x1 Option 13: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x2 Option 14: Gold Players Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 15: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 Option 16: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 17: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1 Option 18: Rare Players Pack x1

For more on FC 25 Ultimate team, check out our guides on determining if a pack has a walkout and the top 10 kits to wear.