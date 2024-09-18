EA FC 25 FUT Draft rewards: Online & Single Player explained

EA FC 25 FUT Draft rewards: Online & Single Player explainedDexerto
Before players spend Coins or FC Points on an FC 25 Ultimate Team Draft entry, here’s a look at which rewards are available.
EA made several changes to Division Rivals and FUT Champs, but didn’t touch Draft mode in FC 25. The objective is to build a team using players you’ve selected from random groups of five players.
Players must be strategic in their selections, finding the perfect balance of team chemistry and best overall cards. After drafting a full starting 11 and bench, you must win four games in a row, offline or online, against other teams built using the same method.
At the end of each run, players earn rewards based on how many wins they got. In saying that, there are several different random reward options for each win.
How to enter an Online or Single Player Draft
Valuable rewards don’t come free. If you choose to enter a Draft, it will cost 15,000 Coins or 300 FC Points – depending on which currency you prefer – with the latter requiring real money.
This is also per entry, so be vigilant and don’t spend too many coins or FC Points if you can’t afford to.
When do you get Draft rewards?
Unlike Division Rivals and Squad Battles, where players have to wait for rewards to be released, Draft rewards are earned immediately upon completion of a run.
Online Draft rewards
No Wins
- Option 1: Ultimate Loan Players Pack & Gold Pack x2
- Option 2: Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2
- Option 3: Silver Players Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x2
- Option 4: Gold Pack x3
- Option 5: Draft Token Pack x1
- Option 6: Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Silver Pack x1
1 Win
- Option 1: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2
- Option 2: Silver Pack x1, Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1
- Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Gold Pack x1
- Option 4: Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1
- Option 5: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x2
- Option 6: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2
- Option 7: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2
2 Wins
- Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1
- Option 2: Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1
- Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x2
- Option 4: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1
- Option 5: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1
- Option 6: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1
- Option 7: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1
3 Wins
- Option 1: Premium Gold Pack x3
- Option 2: Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1
- Option 3: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2
- Option 4: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1
- Option 5: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1
- Option 6: Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1
- Option 7: Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1
- Option 8: Rare Players Pack x1
- Option 9: Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins
- Option 10: Gold Players Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1
- Option 11: Gold Players Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins
- Option 12: Gold Players Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2
4 Wins
- Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1
- Option 2: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1
- Option 3: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x2
- Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1
- Option 5: Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 25,000 coins
- Option 6: Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1
- Option 7: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2
- Option 8: Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 30,000 coins
- Option 9: Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2
- Option 10: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1
- Option 11: Premium Gold Players Pack x3
- Option 12: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2
- Option 13: Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x2 & 25,000 coins
- Option 14: Premium Gold Players Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1
- Option 15: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Mega Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1
- Option 16: Rare Players Pack x2
- Option 17: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x2
- Option 18: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Players Pack x1 & 45,000 coins
- Option 19: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1
- Option 20: Mega Pack x1 & Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1
Single Player Draft rewards
No Wins
- Option 1: Gold Pack x1
- Option 2: Draft Token x1
1 Win
- Option 1: Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x1
2 Wins
- Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1
- Option 2: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2
- Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1
3 Wins
- Option 1: Gold Pack 1x & Premium Gold Pack x1
- Option 2: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2
- Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1
- Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1
- Option 5: Premium Gold Pack x3
- Option 6: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1
- Option 7: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1
4 Wins
- Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1
- Option 2: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x1
- Option 3: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x2
- Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1
- Option 5: Rare Gold Pack x1
- Option 6: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Players Gold Pack x1
- Option 7: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2
- Option 8: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1
- Option 9: Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1
- Option 10: Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1
- Option 11: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1
- Option 12: Mega Pack x1
- Option 13: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x2
- Option 14: Gold Players Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1
- Option 15: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1
- Option 16: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1
- Option 17: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1
- Option 18: Rare Players Pack x1
