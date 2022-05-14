How to complete FIFA 22 Axel Witsel Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC card for Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Ever since Borussia Dortmund signed him in 2018, Axel Witsel has been one of the most reliable defensive midfielders in the world. He performed exceptionally well in 2019, earning himself a spot in FIFA’s Team of the Season.

Witsel’s FIFA 22 Flashback SBC card brings him back to that form, and it’s much better than his standard gold card, with 93 OVR, +23 Pace, +14 Shooting, +13 Physicality, +12 Dribbling, +11 Passing, and +10 Defending.

FIFA 22 Axel Witsel Flashback SBC

Axel Witsel Flashback in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Axel Witsel Flashback SBC

Not only does this card boast incredible stats, but it’s also relatively easy to obtain — which makes it all the more enticing. You only need to submit two squads to unlock Axel Witsel’s Flashback SBC card in FIFA 22.

Advertisement

Read More: FIFA 22 Bundesliga TOTS revealed

Here’s a list of all the requirements followed by the cheapest solutions:

Belgium

Number of players from Belgium: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Axel Witsel Flashback SBC cost

Axel Witsel’s Flashback SBC card is insane value for money. It will only set you back 115,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 120,000 on Xbox, and 130,000 on PC/Origin. These prices can fluctuate, though.

The card is also only available until May 21, which means you’ll only have a week to snap it up. However, the requirements aren’t too demanding, so you shouldn’t have any problems getting it done on time!