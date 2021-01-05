Logo
FIFA 21 Winter Refresh countdown: FUT promo start time, predictions, leaks, cards

Published: 5/Jan/2021 16:30

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 winter refresh
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS are expected to launch a new Winter Refresh event in FIFA 21, and here’s everything you need to know about the FUT promo event. 

These limited-time events are what Ultimate Team club owners look forward to, with new packs being made available with special cards each time. The latest one was Headliners, which launched to end 2020 and bridge fans over to the New Year.

Now that those in-game festivities are behind us, including the Freeze event, it’s time to look forward.

When does FIFA 21 Winter Refresh start?

Headliners celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.
EA SPORTS
Winter Refresh will celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.

The Winter Refresh promo event is expected to start on February 12, and end around a week after.

Events start at 6pm GMT (5am AET, 10am PT, 1pm ET) in Ultimate Team.

This is not an official timeline as EA have not yet confirmed the event, though it’s likely accurate – give or take a few days – based on FIFA 20’s schedule.

What’s included in Winter Refresh?

There’s a number of changes players can expect to see as part of the Winter Refresh promo, based on last year’s event. This includes the following:

  • Ratings changes
  • New players 
  • Winter Refresh promo team 
  • ICON Moments 
  • Winter Refresh Objectives & SBCs

Winter Refresh card design

The card design for a number of new promo cards have been very similar to that of FIFA 20, so we don’t expect the FIFA 21 event to change too much. Examples of this would be the Road to the Final cards, which barely altered.

Here’s how they looked last year, with a cool blue color.

fifa 20 winter refresh team
EA SPORTS
Here’s how the promo team itself shaped up last year, with special cards.

Predictions for Winter Refresh 2021 – Ratings Upgrades

Base cards are typically given an upgrade between +1 and +3 in the Winter Refresh, so that trend is likely to continue. While 50 players were impacted by boosted ratings last year, there’s a chance that total changes this time around.

Below, we have included a handful of predictions – based on performances throughout the calendar year of 2020.

  • Jack Grealish
  • Ferran Torres
  • Hirving Lozano
  • Erling Haaland
  • Youri Tielemans
  • Heung-Min Son
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic
  • Moise Kean
  • Jan Oblak
  • Édouard Mendy
  • Jude Bellingham
  • Hakan Calhanhoglu
  • Wesley Fofana
  • Pedro Neto
  • James Ward-Prowse
  • Romelu Lukaku
  • Mitchel Bakker
  • Eduardo Camavinga
  • Alphonso Davies
  • Denzel Dumfries
  • Luis Alberto
  • Bukayo Saka
  • Dominik Szoboszlai
  • Dejan Kulusevski
  • Marcos Llorente
  • Patrick Bamford
  • Wout Weghorst

FIFA 21 Winter Refresh Leaks

As of January 2020, nothing has been leaked for the event. Should any leaks surface, we’ll be the first to let you know.

FIFA

Joe Rankin-Costello’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team criticized by players

Published: 4/Jan/2021 17:58 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 18:07

by Alex Garton
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello has been spotted playing FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team. It’s fair to say FIFA players weren’t particularly impressed with his squad and have questioned his selection of players.

Over the past few weeks, numerous professional footballers have been seen on FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team. From Chelsea’s Mason Mount to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, FUT is clearly a pastime a lot of footballers enjoy.

Despite being in an incredibly demanding job, these players still find the time to make some insanely stacked FUT rosters. Haaland’s starting XI was completely made up of FIFA 21 ICON cards and would be a challenge for any FIFA fan to face.

However, not every professional footballer has an impressive FUT squad as seen in the case of Blackburn’s Joe Rankin-Costello.

EA SPORTS
Joe Rankin-Costello currently plays in the midfield for Blackburn Rovers.

Joe Rankin-Costello’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Rankin-Costello’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team was posted to Reddit by ya_nan_ after he went up against the Blackburn midfielder online. It’s fair to say his squad is less impressive than the other professional footballers we’ve covered, but it certainly holds its own.

  • GK: Alisson – 90
  • RB: Wan-Bissaka – 83
  • LB: Sandro – 85
  • CB: Gosens – 85
  • CB: Gomez – 83
  • CM: Chiellini – 89
  • CM: Rankin-Costello – 99
  • CM: Rivaldo – 87
  • RF: Beckham – 86
  • LF: Dembele – 83
  • ST: Hernandez – 85
Reddit: u/ya_nan_/EA SPORTS
Joe Rankin-Costello’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

With the likes of Beckham, Hernandez, and Rivaldo in his team, Rankin-Costello’s squad is nothing to be scoffed at. On top of this, he’s got a solid backline that any FIFA player would struggle to penetrate, especially with Liverpool’s Alisson in goal.

However, there’s no denying his squad’s a little underwhelming, and a few FIFA players have voiced their opinion on his selection in the thread.

One commented that “he can still get the 3 Icons from EA surely.” This is no doubt referencing the lack of ICONS in Rankin-Costello’s squad compared to most FIFA players.

Another Reddit user even made a joke at Blackburn’s expense and the quality of Rankin-Costello’s squad: “You can tell he’s on championship wages”.

All jokes aside, Rankin-Costello’s team is nothing special, but not every professional footballer has a stacked FUT squad. Who knows, in a few month’s time, he may have made some serious upgrades to his team. Then, we’ll have to compare him to the likes of Haaland and Mount to see how he shapes up.