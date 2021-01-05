EA SPORTS are expected to launch a new Winter Refresh event in FIFA 21, and here’s everything you need to know about the FUT promo event.

These limited-time events are what Ultimate Team club owners look forward to, with new packs being made available with special cards each time. The latest one was Headliners, which launched to end 2020 and bridge fans over to the New Year.

Now that those in-game festivities are behind us, including the Freeze event, it’s time to look forward.

When does FIFA 21 Winter Refresh start?

The Winter Refresh promo event is expected to start on February 12, and end around a week after.

Events start at 6pm GMT (5am AET, 10am PT, 1pm ET) in Ultimate Team.

This is not an official timeline as EA have not yet confirmed the event, though it’s likely accurate – give or take a few days – based on FIFA 20’s schedule.

What’s included in Winter Refresh?

There’s a number of changes players can expect to see as part of the Winter Refresh promo, based on last year’s event. This includes the following:

Ratings changes

New players

Winter Refresh promo team

ICON Moments

Winter Refresh Objectives & SBCs

Winter Refresh card design

The card design for a number of new promo cards have been very similar to that of FIFA 20, so we don’t expect the FIFA 21 event to change too much. Examples of this would be the Road to the Final cards, which barely altered.

Here’s how they looked last year, with a cool blue color.

Predictions for Winter Refresh 2021 – Ratings Upgrades

Base cards are typically given an upgrade between +1 and +3 in the Winter Refresh, so that trend is likely to continue. While 50 players were impacted by boosted ratings last year, there’s a chance that total changes this time around.

Below, we have included a handful of predictions – based on performances throughout the calendar year of 2020.

Jack Grealish

Ferran Torres

Hirving Lozano

Erling Haaland

Youri Tielemans

Heung-Min Son

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Moise Kean

Jan Oblak

Édouard Mendy

Jude Bellingham

Hakan Calhanhoglu

Wesley Fofana

Pedro Neto

James Ward-Prowse

Romelu Lukaku

Mitchel Bakker

Eduardo Camavinga

Alphonso Davies

Denzel Dumfries

Luis Alberto

Bukayo Saka

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dejan Kulusevski

Marcos Llorente

Patrick Bamford

Wout Weghorst

FIFA 21 Winter Refresh Leaks

As of January 2020, nothing has been leaked for the event. Should any leaks surface, we’ll be the first to let you know.