FIFA 21 TOTW 5 predictions: Lewandowski, Mbappe, Zaha - Dexerto

Team of the Week is back once again in FIFA Ultimate Team, and that it means it’s time for another round of predictions. So, here’s who we’re going for in TOTW 5.

With plenty of games under the belts of teams around the globe, leagues are still to take shape. Some teams are already looking over their shoulder, wary of relegation, while others are hoping to hit the heady heights of being champions.

In the Premier League, Liverpool got back to winning ways despite missing key players, coming back from a 1-0 deficit at home to Sheffield United while Real Madrid and Barcelona played out an electric first El Clasico of the season, with Madrid coming out as the victors.

Elsewhere, PSG trounced Dijon with a 4-0 drubbing in Paris, while Bayern Munich cruised past Frankfurt by a 5-0 scoreline. Players from each of these games feature in our predictions, so lets jump into it.

As for the stand out names this week, we’ve sprung for Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe. Lewandowski managed to rack up another hat-trick in Bayern’s 5-0 win, while Mbappe chipped in two goals in 20 minutes for PSG.

Aside from them, we’ve also given nods to Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his clean sheet and Man of the Match award against Man United, Patrick Bamford for his hat-trick against Aston Villa, as well as Paulinho for his goal and two assists for Guangzhou Evergrande.

There is also a nod for Ajax’s Lassina Traore. The young forward bagged five goals and three assists in Ajax’s 13-0 win over VVV Venlo.

FIFA 21 TOTW 5 Predictions | Team of the Week 5

GK: Edouard Mendy – Chelsea

GK: Tomeu Nadal – Albacete

RB: Pedro Gonçalves – Sporting Lisbon

RWB: Alan Browne – Preston North End

RWB: Lewis Ferguson – Aberdeen

LB: Mario Hermoso – Atletico Madrid

LB: Bart van Hintum – Groningen

CB: Manuel Akanji – Borussia Dortmund

CB: Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter Milan

CDM: Maximilian Arnold – Wolfsburg

CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon

CM: Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

CM: Paulinho – Guangzhou Evergrande

CM: Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina

RM: Edin Višća – Istanbul Başakşehir

RW: Diogo Jota – Liverpool

RW: Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace

CF: Joao Pedro – Caligari

ST: Lassina Traore – Ajax

ST: Sergio Santos – Philadelphia Union

ST: Patrick Bamford – Leeds

ST: Kylian Mbappé – PSG

ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

Obviously, this list is made up solely of our predictions, but each player put in a stand out performance for their side this week, and are worthy of a spot.

Whether they’ll all make it, though, remains to be seen. Team of the Week 5 for FIFA 21 will be released on Wednesday, October 28, so we’ll just have to see then.