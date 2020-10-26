 FIFA 21 TOTW 5 predictions: Lewandowski, Mbappe, Zaha - Dexerto
FIFA 21 TOTW 5 predictions: Lewandowski, Mbappe, Zaha

Published: 26/Oct/2020 14:44 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 14:45

by Connor Bennett
Robert Lewandowski TOTW card fifa 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Team of the Week is back once again in FIFA Ultimate Team, and that it means it’s time for another round of predictions. So, here’s who we’re going for in TOTW 5.

With plenty of games under the belts of teams around the globe, leagues are still to take shape. Some teams are already looking over their shoulder, wary of relegation, while others are hoping to hit the heady heights of being champions.

In the Premier League, Liverpool got back to winning ways despite missing key players, coming back from a 1-0 deficit at home to Sheffield United while Real Madrid and Barcelona played out an electric first El Clasico of the season, with Madrid coming out as the victors. 

Elsewhere, PSG trounced Dijon with a 4-0 drubbing in Paris, while Bayern Munich cruised past Frankfurt by a 5-0 scoreline. Players from each of these games feature in our predictions, so lets jump into it.

Mbappe FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Kylian Mbappe, the game’s cover star, is among the very best in FIFA 21.

As for the stand out names this week, we’ve sprung for Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe. Lewandowski managed to rack up another hat-trick in Bayern’s 5-0 win, while Mbappe chipped in two goals in 20 minutes for PSG. 

Aside from them, we’ve also given nods to Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his clean sheet and Man of the Match award against Man United, Patrick Bamford for his hat-trick against Aston Villa, as well as Paulinho for his goal and two assists for Guangzhou Evergrande.

There is also a nod for Ajax’s Lassina Traore. The young forward bagged five goals and three assists in Ajax’s 13-0 win over VVV Venlo. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 5 Predictions | Team of the Week 5

  • GK: Edouard Mendy – Chelsea 
  • GK: Tomeu Nadal – Albacete
  • RB: Pedro Gonçalves – Sporting Lisbon
  • RWB: Alan Browne – Preston North End
  • RWB: Lewis Ferguson – Aberdeen
  • LB: Mario Hermoso – Atletico Madrid 
  • LB: Bart van Hintum – Groningen
  • CB: Manuel Akanji – Borussia Dortmund
  • CB: Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter Milan
  • CDM: Maximilian Arnold – Wolfsburg
  • CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon
  • CM: Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
  • CM: Paulinho – Guangzhou Evergrande
  • CM: Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina
  • RM: Edin Višća – Istanbul Başakşehir
  • RW: Diogo Jota – Liverpool
  • RW: Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace
  • CF: Joao Pedro – Caligari
  • ST: Lassina Traore – Ajax
  • ST: Sergio Santos – Philadelphia Union
  • ST: Patrick Bamford – Leeds
  • ST: Kylian Mbappé – PSG
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

Obviously, this list is made up solely of our predictions, but each player put in a stand out performance for their side this week, and are worthy of a spot.

Whether they’ll all make it, though, remains to be seen. Team of the Week 5 for FIFA 21 will be released on Wednesday, October 28, so we’ll just have to see then.

FIFA 21: Why you need to buy Ousmane Dembele in Ultimate Team

Published: 25/Oct/2020 13:33

by Joe Craven
Ousmane Dembele in FIFA next to logo
EA Sports

Cohesive attacking is as important as ever in FIFA 21, so you need the right players to propel you forwards. Ousmane Dembele is about as good as any attacker gets, with multiple desirable qualities. Here’s why you need to buy him for your Ultimate Team.

With the dust settling on FIFA 21’s opening weeks, the market and meta are becoming more clear. Fast attacking players with strong shot power are vital to beat out this year’s lacklustre goalkeepers.

What has quickly become clear is that Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele is one of the very best players on offer in Ultimate Team, regardless of price. We have seen multiple pro players and content creators singing his praises, focusing on his pace, finishing and weak foot. Here’s every reason why you need to buy Dembele in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Ousmane Dembele holding the World Cup
Wikimedia
A World Cup winner with France, Dembele is one of the most talented young wingers in the world.

Ousmane Dembele in-game stats for FIFA 21

First off, he boasts 5* skill moves and 5* weak foot. The former enables him to perform any skill move in the game, while the latter maximizes his attacking abilities. Knowing that he is equally adept with either foot means players can turn defenders either way and keep opponents guessing. Whatever position he finds himself in, his weak foot means he can finish with precision.

Next up is his price. According to FUTBIN, at the time of writing, Dembele is worth 50,000 coins on PS4, 52,000 on Xbox, and 37,000 PC. That is ludicrously cheap for a player of his quality.

92 pace, 86 dribbling, 77 shooting, and passing for 50,000 coins is a steal. When we compare him to some of the other options for the wing, it becomes clearer just how cheap he is. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane currently costs around 350,000 coins, while Ansu Fati’s POTM SBC is currently costing around 175,000 coins. Dembele then, not only boasts 5* skill moves and weak foot, but is a bargain at the same time.

A full look at his stats is available below, from FUTBIN:

Ousmane Dembele Stats in FIFA 21 from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Dembele’s full stats in FIFA 21.

Best Chemistry Style for Ousmane Dembele

Those base stats are impressive, but become even more scintillating with the right Chemistry Style. For Dembele, we’d recommend a Hunter or Deadeye. The latter will boost his shooting to 86 and his passing to 85. Combine this with 86 dribbling and 92 pace, and he becomes one of the very best wingers in all of FIFA 21.

Shot power, too, has grown in importance in recent FIFAs. Dembele’s base stat of 83 is decent, but a Deadeye or Hunter will take this to a jaw-dropping 98.

What’s more, is his viability in a number of roles. Off the left is obviously where you’ll get maximum chemistry, but his weak foot rating and incredible stats mean he is an excellent fit on the right or up-front. Needless to say, make him a LF if you’re going to play him as a ST.

Finally, he can be fit into many squads. His French nationality means he can slot into a PL side alongside, Martial, Pogba, Digne, and Lacazette. Or just put him into a La Liga outfit alongside the plethora of talent in Spain’s top tier. If you’re going to buy one player and build a team around him, make it Dembele.