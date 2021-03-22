 FIFA 21 TOTW 26 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto
FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 26 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Published: 22/Mar/2021 13:10

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 26 predictions with Lewandowski and Benzema cards
FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 26 is almost here in Ultimate Team and while it might not be the strongest line-up ever, there still should be some nice cards. So, let’s get into the predictions. 

The past week has been a bit of a strange one in FIFA Ultimate Team. Some players were expecting a massive Friday promo like Carniball or FUT Birthday, but instead, we just got some new Player Moments SBCs. 

Since then, new prime ICON SBCs have been released as well, but there’s not much else. As ever, Team of the Week will fill the void for some, but it might not be the best line-up ever if you’ve got a Premier League squad.

Some English sides were back in FA Cup action, ruling them out of selection, but there should be some nice cards from Europe and further afield. So, let’s get into the predictions.

Lewandowski has made seven Bundesliga TOTS in a row -- can he make it eight?
EA SPORTS
Lewandowski is arguably the best pure striker in the world right now.

Headlining our predictions this week are Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Jan Oblak, and Nabil Fekir. Lewandowski and Benzema both continued their red-hot goalscoring form and should get their sixth and fifth respective upgrades of the season.

Additionally, we’ve got nods for Barcelona’s Sergino Dest, Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford, and Frankfurt’s Andre Silva. Benevento’s Lorenzo Montipo also gets a shout after his sides historic 1-0 win over Juventus, which pegs the Italian giants even further behind in the Serie A title race. 

You can check out our full list of predictions for Team of the Week 26 below. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 26 Predictions | Team of the Week 26

  • GK: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
  • GK: Lorenzo Montipò – Benevento
  • GK: Yassine Bounou – Sevilla
  • RB: Sergino Dest – Barcelona
  • RB: Stefan Lainer – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko – Dynamo Kiev
  • LB: Tim Leibold – Hamburg
  • CB: Simon Kjaer – AC Milan
  • CB: Adama Soumaoro – Bologna
  • CM: Adrien Trebel – Anderlecht
  • CM: Elias Aguilar – Incheon United
  • CM: Aurelien Tchouameni – AS Monaco
  • CM: Junior Sambia – Montpeiller
  • RM: Adri Embarba – Espanyol
  • RW: Yu Kobayashi – Kawasaki Frontale
  • LM: Rafa – Benfica 
  • LM: Tyler Boyd – Sivasspor
  • CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
  • CF: Leandro Trossard – Brighton and Hove Albion
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Patrick Bamford – Leeds United
  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintrahct Frankfurt
  • ST: Rafael Santos Borre – River Plate
  • ST: Tomas Pekhart – Legia Warszaw
  • ST: Mohammed Majrashi – Al Faisaly

TOTW 26 Silver Stars prediction – Amine Gouiri

In terms of a Silver Stars Objectives player, this week, we’ve gone with Nice forward Amine Gouiri.

The young French star was in fine form during the win over Marseille, bagging a goal and chipping in with an assist, while also being in contention for Man of the Match honors.

He’d likely be a left-wing card, given the majority of his play came out wide for Nice in their win. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 26 release time

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 26 and aren’t official in any way, that’ll come down to EA. They could also decide to include FA Cup performances, which would mean we’d be way off. 

Regardless, TOTW 26 will be released on Wednesday, March 24 at 6 PM GMT, and you can find all our latest FIFA updates over on Twitter – @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.

