FIFA 21 TOTW 26 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 26 is almost here in Ultimate Team and while it might not be the strongest line-up ever, there still should be some nice cards. So, let’s get into the predictions.

The past week has been a bit of a strange one in FIFA Ultimate Team. Some players were expecting a massive Friday promo like Carniball or FUT Birthday, but instead, we just got some new Player Moments SBCs.

Since then, new prime ICON SBCs have been released as well, but there’s not much else. As ever, Team of the Week will fill the void for some, but it might not be the best line-up ever if you’ve got a Premier League squad.

Some English sides were back in FA Cup action, ruling them out of selection, but there should be some nice cards from Europe and further afield. So, let’s get into the predictions.

Headlining our predictions this week are Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Jan Oblak, and Nabil Fekir. Lewandowski and Benzema both continued their red-hot goalscoring form and should get their sixth and fifth respective upgrades of the season.

Additionally, we’ve got nods for Barcelona’s Sergino Dest, Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford, and Frankfurt’s Andre Silva. Benevento’s Lorenzo Montipo also gets a shout after his sides historic 1-0 win over Juventus, which pegs the Italian giants even further behind in the Serie A title race.

You can check out our full list of predictions for Team of the Week 26 below.

FIFA 21 TOTW 26 Predictions | Team of the Week 26

GK: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

GK: Lorenzo Montipò – Benevento

GK: Yassine Bounou – Sevilla

RB: Sergino Dest – Barcelona

RB: Stefan Lainer – Borussia Monchengladbach

LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko – Dynamo Kiev

LB: Tim Leibold – Hamburg

CB: Simon Kjaer – AC Milan

CB: Adama Soumaoro – Bologna

CM: Adrien Trebel – Anderlecht

CM: Elias Aguilar – Incheon United

CM: Aurelien Tchouameni – AS Monaco

CM: Junior Sambia – Montpeiller

RM: Adri Embarba – Espanyol

RW: Yu Kobayashi – Kawasaki Frontale

LM: Rafa – Benfica

LM: Tyler Boyd – Sivasspor

CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis

CF: Leandro Trossard – Brighton and Hove Albion

ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

ST: Patrick Bamford – Leeds United

ST: Andre Silva – Eintrahct Frankfurt

ST: Rafael Santos Borre – River Plate

ST: Tomas Pekhart – Legia Warszaw

ST: Mohammed Majrashi – Al Faisaly

TOTW 26 Silver Stars prediction – Amine Gouiri

In terms of a Silver Stars Objectives player, this week, we’ve gone with Nice forward Amine Gouiri.

The young French star was in fine form during the win over Marseille, bagging a goal and chipping in with an assist, while also being in contention for Man of the Match honors.

He’d likely be a left-wing card, given the majority of his play came out wide for Nice in their win.

🇫🇷 Amine Gouiri (21) and @ogcnice absolutely dismantled Marseille: ☑️ 90 minutes

⚽️ 1 goal

🅰️ 1 assist

🚀 4 shots

🔑 7 chances created

↪️ 11 crosses

⚔️ 6 ball recoveries

🦶 64 touches

🔀 2/3 dribbles won

🙌 3-0 win 16 goals/7 assists this season for Gouiri. Crack. 💥 pic.twitter.com/mE6PdlhcoE — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) March 20, 2021

FIFA 21 TOTW 26 release time

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 26 and aren’t official in any way, that’ll come down to EA. They could also decide to include FA Cup performances, which would mean we’d be way off.

Regardless, TOTW 26 will be released on Wednesday, March 24 at 6 PM GMT, and you can find all our latest FIFA updates over on Twitter – @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.