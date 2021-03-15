 FIFA 21 TOTW 25 predictions: Ronaldo, De Bruyne, Iheanacho - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 25 predictions: Ronaldo, De Bruyne, Iheanacho

Published: 15/Mar/2021 14:41

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 25 predictions with a Cristiano Ronaldo TOTW card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 25 will be dropping into Ultimate Team this week, and it could be a tasty crop of players. Let’s get into the predictions. 

Though many FIFA Ultimate Team players were expecting Carniball to drop on March 12, that wasn’t the case. EA SPORTS didn’t give us a big promo but brought back the Party Bag SBC. 

As a result, many players might have a good few packs saved up for Team of the Week, and if the action from this round of games is anything to go by, we could have an impressive TOTW to work with.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to be a certain pick after his quickfire hat-trick for Juventus, while Kevin De Bruyne helped get Manchester City back on track. So, let’s dive further into our predictions.

Kevin De Bruyne in action in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
KDB’s fine form makes him worthy of a FIFA 21 TOTW card.

As already mentioned, Ronaldo and De Bruyne are our standout picks this week, but there are still some nice players beyond them, especially Thomas Muller, Joao Cancelo, and Luis Alberto. 

Aside from those, Dwight McNeil deserves an upgrade after his standout performance for Burnley against Everton. Wout Weghorst continued his fine goalscoring form too and should earn his second in-from of the season.

Further afield, Diogo Goncalves assisted both of Benfica’s goals against Boavista, while Kelechi Iheanacho bagged his first-ever Premier League hat-trick for Leicester City. 

Advertisement

FIFA 21 TOTW 25 Predictions | Team of the Week 25

  • GK: David Soria – Getafe
  • GK: Jiri Pavlenka – Werder Bremen
  • LB: Filip Mladenovic – Legia Warszawa
  • LWB: Matthew Sorinola – MK Dons
  • RB: Joao Cancelo – Manchester City
  • RWB: Diogo Goncalves – Benfica
  • CB: German Sanchez – Granada
  • CB: Gernot Trauner – LASK
  • CDM: Serhiy Sydorchuk – Dynamo Kiev
  • CM: Mario Pasalic – Atalanta
  • CM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • CM: Mattias Svanberg – Bologna
  • RM: Mateus Tete – Shakhtar Donetsk
  • RW: Marco Richter – Augsburg
  • LM: Dwight McNeil – Burnley
  • LW: Henry Onyekuru – Monaco
  • CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
  • CF: Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • ST: Kelechi Iheanacho – Leicester City
  • ST: Wout Weghorst – Wolfsburg
  • ST: Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina
  • ST: Bafetimbi Gomis –  Al Hilal
  • ST: Mikael Uhre – Brondby
  • ST: Serdar Dursun – SV Darmstadt 98]
  • ST: Kane Hemmings – Burton Albion

TOTW 25 Silver Stars prediction – Ridle Baku

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we can’t look any further than Ridle Baku. 

The 22-year-old filled in at left-back for Wolfsburg over the weekend and chipped in with a goal and assist in a 5-0 win over Schalke. He’s well worth a small upgrade on his 72-overall card. 

When is FIFA TOTW 25 releasing?

Of course, these are only our predictions and they aren’t official in any way. The final decision, as ever, lies with EA

We’ll find out if our predictions are spot on or miles off the mark on Wednesday, March 17 at 6 PM GMT.

Advertisement

Advertisement