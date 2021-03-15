FIFA 21 TOTW 25 predictions: Ronaldo, De Bruyne, Iheanacho - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 25 will be dropping into Ultimate Team this week, and it could be a tasty crop of players. Let’s get into the predictions.

Though many FIFA Ultimate Team players were expecting Carniball to drop on March 12, that wasn’t the case. EA SPORTS didn’t give us a big promo but brought back the Party Bag SBC.

As a result, many players might have a good few packs saved up for Team of the Week, and if the action from this round of games is anything to go by, we could have an impressive TOTW to work with.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to be a certain pick after his quickfire hat-trick for Juventus, while Kevin De Bruyne helped get Manchester City back on track. So, let’s dive further into our predictions.

As already mentioned, Ronaldo and De Bruyne are our standout picks this week, but there are still some nice players beyond them, especially Thomas Muller, Joao Cancelo, and Luis Alberto.

Read More: FIFA 21 FUT Birthday countdown

Aside from those, Dwight McNeil deserves an upgrade after his standout performance for Burnley against Everton. Wout Weghorst continued his fine goalscoring form too and should earn his second in-from of the season.

Further afield, Diogo Goncalves assisted both of Benfica’s goals against Boavista, while Kelechi Iheanacho bagged his first-ever Premier League hat-trick for Leicester City.

FIFA 21 TOTW 25 Predictions | Team of the Week 25

GK: David Soria – Getafe

GK: Jiri Pavlenka – Werder Bremen

LB: Filip Mladenovic – Legia Warszawa

LWB: Matthew Sorinola – MK Dons

RB: Joao Cancelo – Manchester City

RWB: Diogo Goncalves – Benfica

CB: German Sanchez – Granada

CB: Gernot Trauner – LASK

CDM: Serhiy Sydorchuk – Dynamo Kiev

CM: Mario Pasalic – Atalanta

CM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

CM: Mattias Svanberg – Bologna

RM: Mateus Tete – Shakhtar Donetsk

RW: Marco Richter – Augsburg

LM: Dwight McNeil – Burnley

LW: Henry Onyekuru – Monaco

CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

CF: Luis Alberto – Lazio

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

ST: Kelechi Iheanacho – Leicester City

ST: Wout Weghorst – Wolfsburg

ST: Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina

ST: Bafetimbi Gomis – Al Hilal

ST: Mikael Uhre – Brondby

ST: Serdar Dursun – SV Darmstadt 98]

ST: Kane Hemmings – Burton Albion

TOTW 25 Silver Stars prediction – Ridle Baku

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we can’t look any further than Ridle Baku.

The 22-year-old filled in at left-back for Wolfsburg over the weekend and chipped in with a goal and assist in a 5-0 win over Schalke. He’s well worth a small upgrade on his 72-overall card.

59' Toller Ballgewinn unserer Wölfe, den Ridle Baku letztlich zum 3:0 verwertet! 🔥#WOBS04 3:0 pic.twitter.com/VKsZZWklLf — VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) March 13, 2021

When is FIFA TOTW 25 releasing?

Of course, these are only our predictions and they aren’t official in any way. The final decision, as ever, lies with EA.

We’ll find out if our predictions are spot on or miles off the mark on Wednesday, March 17 at 6 PM GMT.