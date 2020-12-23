The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 13, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

With FUTMAS ⁠— or should we say, FUT Freeze ⁠— wrapping up, all eyes turn back to the ever-present Team of the Week promo, and who may make the team this week.

There’s a number of big names that may have chalked their name into the lineup too, including Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, the lynchpin from the Reds 7-nil dismantling of Crystal Palace, and Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan hitman Luis Suarez.

Scott McTominay may have also booked his ticket after Manchester United did the Yorkshire double, ousting Sheffield United mid-week before swatting Leeds aside in a 6-2 drubbing.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich escaped a late scare with a win over Bayer Leverkusen, while Barcelona’s torrid run under Koeman continues in La Liga – seemingly leaving Madrid rivals Atletico and Real to fight for the Spanish title, again.

Here’s what we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the lineup will drop, possible leaks, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Team of the Week 13 start time

On Dec. 23, FIFA publishers EA will release the thirteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 13 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, and 3am AEDT for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 13 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 13 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 13 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

The FIFA publishers also had a little ‘oopsy’ earlier this week too, when they shipped five FUT Freeze cards a smidge early. Unfortunately, that means the developers will likely be on high-alert regarding leaks and early drops; though that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Read More: FIFA 21 adds five new FUT Freeze cards

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 13 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 13 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 13 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Nick Pope – Burnley

Timo Horn – FC Koln

Unai Nunez – Atletico Bilbao

Yerry Mina – Everton

Damien Da Silva – Rennes

Denzel Dumfries – PSV

Ryan Sessegnon – Hoffenheim

Matthias Zimmermann – Fortuna Dusseldorf

Scott McTominay – Manchester United

Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar

Houssem Aouar – Lyon

Kemar Roofe – Rangers

Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford

Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan

Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki Frontale

Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen

Fedor Chalov – CSKA Moscow

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta

Roberto Firmino – Liverpool

Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid

Lars Stindl – Borussia Monchengladbach

Gerard Moreno – Villarreal

Alvaro Morata – Juventus

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 13.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!