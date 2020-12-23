 FIFA 21 Team of the Week 13 LIVE: countdown, TOTW leaks, predictions, more - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 13 live: release time, TOTW leaks, predictions

Published: 23/Dec/2020 6:16

by Isaac McIntyre
Roberto Firmino in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW) 13.
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 13, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

With FUTMAS ⁠— or should we say, FUT Freeze ⁠— wrapping up, all eyes turn back to the ever-present Team of the Week promo, and who may make the team this week.

There’s a number of big names that may have chalked their name into the lineup too, including Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, the lynchpin from the Reds 7-nil dismantling of Crystal Palace, and Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan hitman Luis Suarez.

Scott McTominay may have also booked his ticket after Manchester United did the Yorkshire double, ousting Sheffield United mid-week before swatting Leeds aside in a 6-2 drubbing.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich escaped a late scare with a win over Bayer Leverkusen, while Barcelona’s torrid run under Koeman continues in La Liga – seemingly leaving Madrid rivals Atletico and Real to fight for the Spanish title, again.

Here’s what we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the lineup will drop, possible leaks, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

At the double: Luis Suarez struck twice against Elche on Saturday.
Team of the Week 13 start time

On Dec. 23, FIFA publishers EA will release the thirteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 13 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, and 3am AEDT for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 13 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 13 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 13 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

The FIFA publishers also had a little ‘oopsy’ earlier this week too, when they shipped five FUT Freeze cards a smidge early. Unfortunately, that means the developers will likely be on high-alert regarding leaks and early drops; though that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 13 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Alvaro Morata has been enjoying life in Italy under the Juventus banner in Turin.
Our FIFA 21 TOTW 13 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 13 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Nick Pope – Burnley
  • Timo Horn – FC Koln
  • Unai Nunez – Atletico Bilbao
  • Yerry Mina – Everton
  • Damien Da Silva – Rennes
  • Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • Ryan Sessegnon – Hoffenheim
  • Matthias Zimmermann – Fortuna Dusseldorf
  • Scott McTominay – Manchester United
  • Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar 
  • Houssem Aouar – Lyon
  • Kemar Roofe – Rangers
  • Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford
  • Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
  • Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki Frontale
  • Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen
  • Fedor Chalov – CSKA Moscow
  • Josip Ilicic – Atalanta 
  • Roberto Firmino – Liverpool
  • Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • Lars Stindl – Borussia Monchengladbach 
  • Gerard Moreno – Villarreal
  • Alvaro Morata – Juventus
Bobby Firmino will be all smiles if he gets a TOTW 13 in-form; he'll become an 89-rated card.
So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 13.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

FIFA 21 Freeze: How to unlock Aouar SBC & Capa Objectives – cheapest solutions

Published: 22/Dec/2020 19:02 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 20:01

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

FIFA 21’s Freeze promo has received a new set of Objectives for Ander Capa and a new SBC for Houssem Aouar – and we’ve got prices, solutions, requirements, plus everything else you need to know to knock them out and grab their new cards for yourself.

Aouar is currently one of the most highly sought-after transfers available from Olympique Lyonnais, with Real Madrid and Arsenal both recently eyeing the French midfielder, who gets turned into a striker for this Freeze Promo.

Capa has been a stalwart defender for Athletic Bilbao since 2018 and moves from RB to CDM for this new card. We’ll start with his Objectives first, before moving into the stats and requirements for Aouar.

Ander Capa Freeze Objective in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Capa’s Freeze promo card.

Capa gets bumped up from an 81 to an 85 OVR for this card, and while there aren’t any crazy stat changes, every single one does get upgraded. Passing sees the biggest change, from 77 to 82.

Shooting, even though it’s only at a 74, actually see’s a large increase as well, being bumped up from 65 on his regular Gold card. Overall it’s a decent upgrade and made even more appealing by the fact it’s an Objective reward.

Ander Capa Freeze Objective requirements

There are five different objectives in total to complete if you want to unlock Capa’s new CDM card, and the good news is that they’re possible to complete without spending a single coin. These Objectives will be available for another week until December 29.

For these, all you’ll need is a solid squad containing at least 8 La Liga players to get each one done, the full list of objectives is down below, along with what you’ll get as a reward for each step:

MIDFIELD MAGIC

  • Score at least 2 goals in one match using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

CAPA CREATES

  • Assist 8 goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) + 300 XP

SCORING SUCCESS

  • Score in 12 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP
SPANISH SETUP
  • Assist in 3 separate matches using Spanish players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP
WAY TO WIN
  • Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Houssem Aouar Freeze SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Auoar’s Freeze SBC card.

Aouar gets upgraded from an 81 on his regular Gold card to an 86 for the Freeze promo. Shooting gets a massive boost from 75 to 88, and Pace also goes from 76 to 87.

Passing goes from 80 to 85, and even Dribbling gets a four-point upgrade from 84 to 88. The only stat that takes a dip is Defending, dropping down from 66 to 60, but considering he’s now a striker, this shouldn’t be that big of an issue.

Houssem Aouar Freeze SBC requirements

There’s only one SBC to complete to grab Aouar’s card for yourself, which will only run you around 125,000 to 150,000 FUT Coins to complete.

The full list of requirements is listed below:

Houssem Aouar

  • Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Houssem Aouar Freeze SBC solutions

Here are a couple of the cheapest and easiest to put together solutions for Aouar’s SBC. To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Houssem Aouar solution 1

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Aouar’s Freeze SBC.

Houssem Aouar solution 2

FUTBIN
Another cheap solution to Aouar’s Freeze SBC.

If you’re interested in picking up the Freeze striker version of Aouar, you’ll have until December 28 to get it done.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 Ultimate Team updates, and if either Aouar or Capa end up making plays for you, be sure to send us a clip.