FIFA 21 Team of the Week 12 LIVE: countdown, TOTW squad & leaks, predictions, more - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 12 live: release time, TOTW leaks, predictions

Published: 16/Dec/2020 6:18

by Isaac McIntyre
Cristiano Ronaldo could make FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) 12.
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 12, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

The busy Christmas period is finally here, and that means European competitions have got games flying thick and fast throughout the month of December.

In the Premier League, midfield masterminds Allan and James Maddison shone in the twelfth week of FIFA 21, while speedsters like Florian Thauvin and Hirving Lozano blazed a trail in France and Italy ⁠— but will they get into the TOTW 12 squad?

There’s also the chance of a Hero card this Team of the Week: Lucas Zelarayan proved vital for Columbus Crew as they lifted the MLS title this week.

Finally, FIFA 21 fans will have their eyes peeled on the top-rated player in the game, and his chance to get into the team. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice ⁠— both from the spot ⁠— in a 3–1 win over Genoa, which may have earned him his second in-form of the year.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including leaks, when the squad will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Allan is the Premier League pick of the week, after his rock-solid run against Chelsea in Everton’s 1-0 win.

Team of the Week 12 start time

On Dec. 16, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the twelfth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 12 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 12 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Ronaldo will fly up to a 94-rated card with a second in-form.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 12 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 12 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 12 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Marseille’s French winger Florian Thauvin is in line for his first upgrade of FIFA 21.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 12 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 12 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Emi Martinez – Aston Villa
  • Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo
  • Jan Bednarek – Southampton
  • Pedro Mendes – Montpellier 
  • Theo Hernandez – AC Milan
  • James Tavernier – Rangers 
  • Toni Kroos – Real Madrid 
  • Allan – Everton 
  • Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese 
  • Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar
  • Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan
  • James Maddison – Leicester
  • Lucas Zelarayan – Columbus Crew (Hero Card)
  • Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • Jonathan Bamba – Lille 
  • Hirving Lozano – Napoli
  • Antony – Ajax 
  • Silas Wamangutika – Stuttgart
  • Florian Thauvin – Marseille
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus 
  • Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough 
  • James Collins – Luton Town 
  • Leonardo Mancuso – Empoli
James Maddison struck twice against Brighton to book his tick into TOTW 12.

TOTW 12 Silver Stars prediction: Jamal Lowe

EA SPORTS should stick to their trend of releasing Silver Stars alongside each FIFA 21 Team of the Week, especially considering it’s been one of the more popular promos so far.

This time around, Dexerto tips Jamal Lowe from Swansea City to get the boot. The winger bagged both goals in Swansea’s derby victory over Cardiff, in a game-winning performance that is quite worthy of a stat-boosted Silver Stars upgrade!

Swansea’s Jamal Lowe could be a great tip for the Silver Stars IF this week.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 12. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

FIFA 21 Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Published: 15/Dec/2020 16:18 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 16:19

by Bill Cooney
EA SPORTS and Ligue 1 combine every month to decide which player has been a standout performer in the French top league. Fans then get the chance to vote for their Player of the Month, and eventually, a POTM SBC will be released in FIFA 21 to unlock new special cards. 

Here, we’ll be posting regular information about where & how to vote, which POTM nominees have been selected, and the winners as well.

The player who wins each fan vote always receives a greatly improved special card in-game, meaning the vote you cast doesn’t just grant the player an award in real life, but the opportunity to add another option to your Ultimate Team lineup.

Once they are revealed, we will be releasing Squad Building Challenge (SBC) guides, to show you how to complete them for as cheap as possible. Below, you can see information on how to vote, nominees, and ultimately a list of award winners will be added.

FIFA 21 cover star Kylian Mbappe will probably pick up a few POTM awards throughout the season.

How to vote for Ligue 1 POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to vote for your Player of the Month for Ligue 1, follow these short steps:

  1. Head over to the EA SPORTS Ligue 1 POTM website.
  2. Scroll through the candidates and pick the best one for the month.
  3. Hit vote by their name, until it says submitted!
  4. The wait begins for it to be announced which one is the winner.

FIFA 21 Ligue 1 POTM Winners & Nominees

November Nominees

As confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA on December 15, the Ligue 1 POTM nominees are the following:

  • Kevin Volland
  • Andy Delort
  • Irvin Cardona

When are new FIFA 21 POTM cards announced?

The dates for these announcements are usually pretty sporadic and unpredictable. Friday does seem to be the day on the weekly calendar EA likes to announced winners, though, so it’s all about keeping an eye out for the news to drop.

We will update this page with winners each month for the award, and add new nominees where needed. For more FIFA 21 news, head over to @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.