FIFA 21 Team of the Week 12 LIVE: countdown, TOTW squad & leaks, predictions, more - Dexerto

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 12, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

The busy Christmas period is finally here, and that means European competitions have got games flying thick and fast throughout the month of December.

In the Premier League, midfield masterminds Allan and James Maddison shone in the twelfth week of FIFA 21, while speedsters like Florian Thauvin and Hirving Lozano blazed a trail in France and Italy ⁠— but will they get into the TOTW 12 squad?

There’s also the chance of a Hero card this Team of the Week: Lucas Zelarayan proved vital for Columbus Crew as they lifted the MLS title this week.

Finally, FIFA 21 fans will have their eyes peeled on the top-rated player in the game, and his chance to get into the team. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice ⁠— both from the spot ⁠— in a 3–1 win over Genoa, which may have earned him his second in-form of the year.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including leaks, when the squad will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Team of the Week 12 start time

On Dec. 16, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the twelfth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 12 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 12 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 12 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 12 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 12 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 12 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 12 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Emi Martinez – Aston Villa

Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo

Jan Bednarek – Southampton

Pedro Mendes – Montpellier

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

James Tavernier – Rangers

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid

Allan – Everton

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese

Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar

Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan

James Maddison – Leicester

Lucas Zelarayan – Columbus Crew (Hero Card)

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma

Jonathan Bamba – Lille

Hirving Lozano – Napoli

Antony – Ajax

Silas Wamangutika – Stuttgart

Florian Thauvin – Marseille

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough

James Collins – Luton Town

Leonardo Mancuso – Empoli

TOTW 12 Silver Stars prediction: Jamal Lowe

EA SPORTS should stick to their trend of releasing Silver Stars alongside each FIFA 21 Team of the Week, especially considering it’s been one of the more popular promos so far.

This time around, Dexerto tips Jamal Lowe from Swansea City to get the boot. The winger bagged both goals in Swansea’s derby victory over Cardiff, in a game-winning performance that is quite worthy of a stat-boosted Silver Stars upgrade!

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 12. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!