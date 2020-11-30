 FIFA 21 TOTW 10 predictions: Mahrez, Griezmann, Coman - Dexerto
FIFA 21 TOTW 10 predictions: Mahrez, Griezmann, Coman

Published: 30/Nov/2020 13:34

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 10 predictions with Mahrez card
Team of the Week is back for TOTW in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. However, if our predictions are spot on, it won’t be the best team we’ve ever seen. 

It might feel like FIFA 21 has been out forever, but the game is still in its infancy as Ultimate Team promos continue to roll out.

We’ve had Rulebreakers, Black Friday, Record Breakers, and Road to the Final get underway already – and we can even start to look forward to FUTMas in the coming days as December is about to get underway.

Amongst all the pop-up promos, Team of the Week remains a constant. We’ve had a best of Team of the Week appar already as well, but away from that, the spotlight turns to TOTW 10 and what that could offer. 

Antoine Griezmann in fifa 21 playing for Barcelona
Truth be told, if our predictions are spot on, it won’t be the best Team of the Week that’s ever graced FIFA – purely because it looks like it’s lacking big names. 

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Barcelona’s Antoine Greizmann, and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman look to be the standout players – with plenty of solid, if unspectacular cards, also making their way in. 

Karl Toko-Ekambi played a part in all three of Lyon’s goals in their win over Reims, so he’s in – which should help Ligue 1 squad owners. Similarly, RB Leipizig’s Angelino deserves a boost after his performance, as does Leeds United’s Raphinha.

FIFA 21 TOTW 10 Predictions | Team of the Week 10

  • GK: Sam Johnstone – West Bromwich Albion
  • GK: Fernando Pacheco – Alaves
  • LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • RB: Ruben Aguilar – AS Monaco
  • RB: Gaetano Letizia – Benevento
  • CB: Alessio Romangoli – AC Milan
  • CB: Sean Morrison – Cardiff City
  • CDM: Ellyes Skhiri – FC Koln
  • CM: Davy Klaasen – Ajax
  • CM: Florian Nehaus – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar
  • CM: Miguel Veloso – Hellas Verona
  • RM: Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki-F
  • RM: Raphinha – Leeds United
  • RW: Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
  • RW: Philip Zinckernagel – FK Bodø/Glimt
  • LW: Karl Toko-Ekambi – Lyon
  • LW: Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich
  • CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Salzburg
  • ST: Mbaye Diagne – Galatasary 
  • ST: Antoine Griezmann – Barcelona
  • ST: Wout Weghorst – Wolfsburg
  • ST: Mama Samba Baldé – Dijon

Obviously, we’ve not chosen to give Edison Cavani a slot despite his late-game heroics for Manchester United against Southampton.

The Uruguayan forward doesn’t have a United card in-game, and while EA has given player an IF before a base card, we just don’t know if they’ll do the same here. Either way, we’ll just have to see what happens on Wednesday, December 2!

How to complete Wes Morgan Moments SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 30/Nov/2020 1:07 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 2:09

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS have added another Player Moments SBC as part of FIFA 21’s ongoing Black Friday promo in Ultimate Team, and this time it’s an upgrade for silver defender Wes Morgan, celebrating his role as Leicester City captain in the club’s title-winning season.

Morgan, now 36, will forever go down in football folklore as the captain who — along with talismanic hitman Jamie Vardy and enigmatic manager Claudio Ranieri ⁠— guided ⁠the Foxes to a fairytale Premier League title in the 2015/16 season.

The title run, which bookies tipped at 5000 to one before a ball was kicked, is one of the greatest stories in modern football, and Morgan was all for the whole ride.

In the end, only he and Foxes ‘keeper Kasper Schmeichel played every minute of the club’s miraculous 38 games. He was also only the third outfield player to play every minute of a title-winning Premier League season, after Gary Pallister (92/93) and John Terry (14/15). 

EA has now released a “Player Moments” card to celebrate the defender’s achievements. Though the overall may not be too high, Morgan’s upgrade looks like a hidden gem ⁠— here’s how to get your hands on the SBC card.

Wes Morgan played every minute of Leicester City's title-winning season in 2015/16.
Wes Morgan SBC stats

At first glance, the new Wes Morgan card isn’t worth too much of a look-in. Don’t let the 74 rating fool you, however, because the Foxes captain is packing some serious firepower with his new SBC upgrade; he could even fit in a meta team!

There are a few low points. Morgan’s shooting is just a low 40, dropped down by 32 finishing and 27 volleys, and many of his stats are a middling 70ish in the front stats.

Morgan has serious gas lying beneath the surface. 71 passing disguises a hefty 95 short passing ⁠— one of the best you can get on a Premier League defender ⁠— and 81 long passing to boot. Crossing is low (29), but he won’t do that much.

Slap a “Shadow” chemistry style on him too, and he rivals top-class defenders like De Ligt and Davison Sanchez. He falls 10 pace short of Gomez, but his Defending (81) and Physical (82) are actually better than the meta Liverpool centerback.

In-game stats for Wes Morgan’s 74-rated Player Moments card.
Wes Morgan SBC requirements & solutions

The best news about the Wes Morgan SBC is its cost too. The Leicester City captain can be yours for just a handful of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team coins. In fact, he only requires one 82-rated squad to complete, with a single Foxes player included in the puzzle.

‘Wes Morgan’

  • Players from Leicester City: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

As of publishing, the two-squad challenge costs around 19k coins on Xbox and Origin PC, while PlayStation players can get it for even cheaper at 15k, according to FIFA stats website FUTBIN.

The best Leicester City player to whack into the squad is likely defender Çaglar Söyüncü. He comes in at 80-rated, but costs just 2.4k, so won’t break the bank. Surround him with cheap French stars, and you should hit 70 chemistry with ease.

A cheap solution to Wes Morgan's Player Moments SBC.
Want to get your hands on the new Wes Morgan upgrade? Be quick! It’s a Black Friday “flash SBC,” meaning you’ll only have the day itself to unlock the Premier League captain.

There’s sure to be plenty more of these over Cyber Monday too, so make sure you follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK; we’ll make sure you’re updated on all the latest FIFA 21 news, leaks, new SBCs, and plenty more!