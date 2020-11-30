FIFA 21 TOTW 10 predictions: Mahrez, Griezmann, Coman - Dexerto

Team of the Week is back for TOTW in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. However, if our predictions are spot on, it won’t be the best team we’ve ever seen.

It might feel like FIFA 21 has been out forever, but the game is still in its infancy as Ultimate Team promos continue to roll out.

We’ve had Rulebreakers, Black Friday, Record Breakers, and Road to the Final get underway already – and we can even start to look forward to FUTMas in the coming days as December is about to get underway.

Amongst all the pop-up promos, Team of the Week remains a constant. We’ve had a best of Team of the Week appar already as well, but away from that, the spotlight turns to TOTW 10 and what that could offer.

Truth be told, if our predictions are spot on, it won’t be the best Team of the Week that’s ever graced FIFA – purely because it looks like it’s lacking big names.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Barcelona’s Antoine Greizmann, and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman look to be the standout players – with plenty of solid, if unspectacular cards, also making their way in.

Karl Toko-Ekambi played a part in all three of Lyon’s goals in their win over Reims, so he’s in – which should help Ligue 1 squad owners. Similarly, RB Leipizig’s Angelino deserves a boost after his performance, as does Leeds United’s Raphinha.

FIFA 21 TOTW 10 Predictions | Team of the Week 10

GK: Sam Johnstone – West Bromwich Albion

GK: Fernando Pacheco – Alaves

LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig

RB: Ruben Aguilar – AS Monaco

RB: Gaetano Letizia – Benevento

CB: Alessio Romangoli – AC Milan

CB: Sean Morrison – Cardiff City

CDM: Ellyes Skhiri – FC Koln

CM: Davy Klaasen – Ajax

CM: Florian Nehaus – Borussia Monchengladbach

CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar

CM: Miguel Veloso – Hellas Verona

RM: Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki-F

RM: Raphinha – Leeds United

RW: Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

RW: Philip Zinckernagel – FK Bodø/Glimt

LW: Karl Toko-Ekambi – Lyon

LW: Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich

CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Salzburg

ST: Mbaye Diagne – Galatasary

ST: Antoine Griezmann – Barcelona

ST: Wout Weghorst – Wolfsburg

ST: Mama Samba Baldé – Dijon

Obviously, we’ve not chosen to give Edison Cavani a slot despite his late-game heroics for Manchester United against Southampton.

The Uruguayan forward doesn’t have a United card in-game, and while EA has given player an IF before a base card, we just don’t know if they’ll do the same here. Either way, we’ll just have to see what happens on Wednesday, December 2!