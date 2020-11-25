EA SPORTS is on the verge of releasing FIFA 21 Title Update #6 on Steam and Origin PC, with plans to add the Nov. 24 update to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in the future too; here’s all the patch notes, including AI block nerfs, and more.

Last update, EA set their sights on notoriously-strong team tactic “Team Press,” in an effort to slow down gameplay. This time around, in Title Update #6, the FIFA devs have got a new target; the “all-too-powerful” AI defender blocks.

FIFA fans have always relied on computer-controlled defenders to some degree in Ultimate Team and competitive play; after all, you can only control a single star at one time, but there’s 11 elite players in your squad out on the pitch.

This year, however, the notorious ‘AI blocks’ feature has been out of control.

Certain goals are being deflected by the computer defenders, and letting the AI defend is a viable tactic; the issue has overshadowed FUT since early October.

EA targets AI blocks, Stepovers in FIFA Update #6

The Nov. 24 update now “reduces the distance AI teammates can reach” in blocking motions in front of the goals. This is paired with a tweak to player character frames, which previously allowed AI to “stretch their legs higher than intended.”

Update #6 has two more defensive AI changes packaged in too.

The first is “improved logic” for defenders in the path of a ball. The second, relating to goalkeepers, increases the distance a ball can travel after a save.

On top of the long-awaited AI changes, the new FIFA update will also tweak the Stepover skill, which has reigned supreme in Ultimate Team since launch.

In the patch, EA SPORTS have “reduced exit speed after a successfully performed stepover or stepovers while in motion.” This is a direct nerf to the popular two-star skill move, and should make pulling it off while sprinting a little harder.

Finally, the FIFA 21 publishers also made a raft of changes to title’s premiere Ultimate Team mode — including FUT store stability issues ⁠— Career Mode, Volta Football, FIFA Online, and Pro Clubs in the Nov. 24 update.

Here’s the full patch notes, courtesy of EA SPORTS on the FIFA forums.

FIFA 21 Title Update #6 full patch notes

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Reduced the distance that AI teammates can reach when attempting to block the ball. This change applies only in situations where the ball carrier takes a shot.

Improved interception logic in situations where the defending player is directly in the ball’s path. This change applies only in situations where the ball carrier is passing the ball.

Reduced exit speed after a successfully performed stepover or stepovers while in motion.

Increased the distance that a ball can travel after being deflected by the goalkeeper’s hands.

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, defenders could stretch their legs higher than intended when performing a blocking animation.

Sometimes, shoulder challenges and seal outs could result in unexpected player movement for the defending player.

Manual Player Switching with a mouse was not functioning when using keyboard and mouse controls.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

After claiming a reward from the Community tab in the Objectives screen, the player was taken to the Season Progress tab instead of the Community tab.

On the Club tab of the Squad Screen, the Toggle List View action did not function when a Take Me There widget was on screen.

The FUT Champions logo displayed during replay transitions would sometimes get smaller with each replay.

When equipped, the Iceland Anthem Item did not play during pre-match scenes.

The Take Me There widget could persist on screen in a rare instance.

After scoring a goal in Single Player Draft, the goalscorer’s Player Item did not display on the pitch during the next kick off.

The Action Run Player Celebration Item was incorrectly listed as T Rex.

Addressed a potential stability issue when entering the FUT Store.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Negotiation scenes were displaying identical and incorrect Managers for both teams.

During a match, the Table Analysis scoreboard UI element could display incorrect data.

During negotiation scenes, player agents would sometimes wear an incorrect club badge.

In Player Career, the Virtual Pro’s Matches Played statistic was not tracking correctly when matches were partially simulated, and the Virtual Pro was substituted out of the match before the simulation took place.

Volta Football

Addressed the following issues:

In some cases, playing Pro Clubs before attempting to matchmake in VOLTA FOOTBALL would result in an “Unable to Setup Match” error message.

Drop In VOLTA SQUADS lobbies were not correctly disbanding after dropping below the minimum number of players.

In some instances, the post match Event Progress screen would incorrectly state that there were two Captains on the same team, instead of one.

A rare stability issue could occur when accepting a FIFA Online Friendlies match invitation while in VOLTA FOOTBALL.

A stability issue could occur during VOLTA SQUADS Placement matches.

FIFA Online

Made the following changes:

In Online Season and Co-Op Seasons, FIFA Attributes are now using the default setting that was previously only available for Kick Off matches, meaning that in-game Attributes are modified based on each player’s position.

Attackers (Forwards and Wingers) Acceleration +6, Sprint Speed +4 Positioning +10, Finishing +8, Shot Power +4, Long Shots +6, Volleys +4 Agility +4, Balance +2, Reactions +4, Dribbling +4, Composure +4

Midfielders (Central, Attacking, Wide) Acceleration +6, Sprint Speed +4, Positioning +8 Vision +10, Crossing +2, Short Passing +8, Long Passing +6 Agility +4, Reaction +4, Dribbling +4, Composure +4

Defenders and Defensive Midfielders Acceleration +6, Sprint Speed +4, Aggression +2 Vision +2, Short Passing +4, Long Passing +2, Reactions +4, Composure +4 Interceptions +8, Defensive Awareness +10, Stand Tackle +8, Slide Tackle +4

Goalkeepers Diving +6, Handling +4, GK Kicking +4, Reflexes +6, GK Positioning +4, Reactions +6

In Online Friendlies match lobbies, players can now choose to enable default FIFA Attributes.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

Switching Game Plans as the Captain of a Drop In Match could result in other players having their positions incorrectly changed.

General, Visual, and Audio

Made the following changes:

Updated several 2D player portraits, kits, badges and stadiums.

Updated 1 Manager Starhead. This will only be available following a Server Release. Please follow the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker for updates on when it will be live in-game.



Addressed the following issue: