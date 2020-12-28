FIFA 21 TOTW 14 predictions: Sterling, Leno, Lenglet

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 14 is just around the corner, and it’s looking like an interesting lineup. So, let’s dive into our predictions for TOTW 14, as well as which Silver Star will make the cut this time around too.

Games are coming thick and fast in European football, especially in the Premier League, where some teams are playing three games a week as 2020 finally comes to a close.

In the Premier League, the battle for the top spots continues to heat up, with Raheem Sterling leading Manchester City to a 2–0 win against Newcastle, and Bernd Leno playing a crucial role in Arsenal’s shock 3–1 upset over Chelsea.

Gylfi Sigurðsson also proved decisive for Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton, as the Blues clinched a vital 1–0 victory to move into second above Leicester and United.

In Italy, center back Milan Škriniar stamped his authority on a cagey 2–1 win for Inter, while Suso was key for Sevilla. Also in La Liga, Rubén García Santos had a hand in both Osasuna’s goals, and up in the north Ibrahima Wadji scored a hat-trick for FK Haugesund.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu was impressive in Milan’s 3–2 win ⁠— he made all three goals ⁠— while Barcelona’s Clément Lenglet seems a shoo-in for his goal against Valladolid.

Speaking of Barca, there’s also a chance Messi gets a record-breaker card (the Argentinian just cleared Pelé’s record of most goals with a single club), but considering he just got a Champions League card, EA may choose to skip him.

Without further ado, here’s how Team of the Week 14 could shape up.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 14 Predictions

Goalkeepers

Bernd Leno ⁠— Arsenal

Heinz Lindner ⁠— Basel

Uğurcan Çakır ⁠— Trabzonspor

Defenders

Milan Škriniar Inter Milan

Clément Lenglet ⁠— Barcelona

Mario Hermoso Canseco ⁠— Atlético Madrid

Marcel Tisserand ⁠— Wolfsburg

Jason Denayer ⁠— Lyon

Philipp Max ⁠— PSV Eindhoven

Midfielders

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ⁠— Milan

Xeka ⁠— Lille

Bukayo Saka ⁠— Arsenal

Alexandru Maxim ⁠— Gaziantep FK

Bruno Fernandes ⁠— Manchester United

Robert Taylor ⁠— SK Brann

Florian Sotoca ⁠— Lens

Forwards

Moussa Konaté ⁠— Amiens

Raheem Sterling ⁠— Manchester City

Suso ⁠— Sevilla

Franck Ribery ⁠— Fiorentina

Rubén García Santos ⁠— Osasuna

Odsonne Edouard ⁠— Celtic

Sergi Canós ⁠— Brentford

Silver Star

Gaetano Letizia

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 13 and EA could have their own plans – we are in the middle of the Freeze promo after all, and some of the players we’ve chosen might be getting a card for that soon.

As always, we don’t have to wait that long to find out though! Team of the Week 14 will be released on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 6pm GMT. Keep your eyes peeled!