FIFA 21 Season 6: Start time, Ultimate Team rewards leaked, Storyline cards - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Season 6 is around the corner, and some of the unlockable rewards have already been leaked. Here are all the details on what to expect, the start date and time, and more.

FIFA 21’s season system works like a battle pass in the sense that it helps keep the game fresh by giving players a chance to unlock new content throughout their Ultimate Team escapades.

The best part is it’s completely free.

The more matches, objectives, and challenges you complete, the more experience you earn, which adds to your season’s progress.

The rewards get better along the way, and in no time at all, you’ll find yourself inundated with coin boosts, cosmetics, and cards. Here’s everything we know so far.

FIFA 21 FUT Season 6 start date

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 5 has been a massive hit with fans. However, it’s finally coming to an end on Friday, May 7, which means Season 6 will begin the moment it’s done.

It will introduce new objectives and rewards, as well as storyline cards and more. Plus, since the Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion is expected to last until June, it will likely overlap.

What to expect: FUT Season 6 rewards

Naturally, we won’t know the full extent of the rewards available until Season 6 launches. However, it will almost certainly include all the usual bits and pieces, including packs, coin boosts, and more.

Fortunately, an early leak offered some insight into what we can expect. The cosmetics seem to have a prominent fire and ice theme based on the code, which should be interesting.

FUT Season 6 Level 15 & 30 Storyline cards

Each FIFA 21 Season includes two opportunities for players to earn Storyline cards, and it won’t be any different in Season 6.

If it follows the same formula, the first set will unlock at Level 15, and the players will probably be rated somewhere between 86 and 88. Similarly, the second set will unlock at Level 30, and the players will be even better with a 90+ rating.

FIFA 21 Season 6 is set to be a banger with lots of interesting content on offer.

We’ll update this article with more information as it surfaces.