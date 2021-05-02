How to complete Alonso & Mariano FIFA 21 Showdown SBC: solution & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS are getting ready for the UCL semi-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid on May 5 with a FIFA 21 Showdown SBC featuring Marcos Alonso and Mariano Diaz. Here are all the details, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Chelsea and Real Madrid will be duking it out in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Santiago Bernabéu.

It’s set to be a cracking match with pride and silverware on the line, and to celebrate the occasion, EA SPORTS has released an exciting FIFA 21 Showdown SBC that pits Chelsea midfielder Marcos Alonso against Real Madrid attacker Mariano Diaz.

The cards already have excellent stats. However, the winner will also receive a +2 upgrade. So, follow your gut feeling and pick the player from the team you think will win.

FIFA 21 Showdown Alonso & Mariano SBC: in-game stats

Showdown Alonso stats

Showdown Mariano stats

FIFA 21 Showdown Alonso & Mariano SBC: requirements & cost

Showdown Alonso SBC requirements & cost

Chelsea

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Marcos Alonso’s Showdown SBC card isn’t too expensive. It comes in at around 130,000 to 150,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform, which is excellent value for the 89-rated card.

Playstation: 125,000

125,000 Xbox 130,000

130,000 PC: 150,000

Showdown Mariano SBC requirements & cost

Real Madrid

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Similarly, Mariano Diaz’s Showdown SBC card is also quite cheap. It will set you back around 130,000 to 160,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform.

Playstation: 135,000

135,000 Xbox: 130,000

130,000 PC: 160,000

FIFA 21 Showdown Alonso & Mariano SBC: cheapest solutions

Below you’ll find some of the cheapest solutions to each of the required squads for Alonso and Mariano’s Showdown SBCs. And the best part is, none of them require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Showdown Alonso SBC solutions

Chelsea solution

Premier League solution

Showdown Mariano SBC solutions

Real Madrid solution

La Liga solution

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the fateful UEFA Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Our pick? Real Madrid should be able to beat Chelsea on their hallowed turf.

You can make your choice up until kick-off on May 5. So, what are you waiting for? You better get stuck into it while the cards are still available.