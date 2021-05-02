How to complete Alonso & Mariano FIFA 21 Showdown SBC: solution & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS are getting ready for the UCL semi-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid on May 5 with a FIFA 21 Showdown SBC featuring Marcos Alonso and Mariano Diaz. Here are all the details, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Chelsea and Real Madrid will be duking it out in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Santiago Bernabéu.
It’s set to be a cracking match with pride and silverware on the line, and to celebrate the occasion, EA SPORTS has released an exciting FIFA 21 Showdown SBC that pits Chelsea midfielder Marcos Alonso against Real Madrid attacker Mariano Diaz.
The cards already have excellent stats. However, the winner will also receive a +2 upgrade. So, follow your gut feeling and pick the player from the team you think will win.
FIFA 21 Showdown Alonso & Mariano SBC: in-game stats
Showdown Alonso stats
Showdown Mariano stats
FIFA 21 Showdown Alonso & Mariano SBC: requirements & cost
Showdown Alonso SBC requirements & cost
Chelsea
- Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Marcos Alonso’s Showdown SBC card isn’t too expensive. It comes in at around 130,000 to 150,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform, which is excellent value for the 89-rated card.
- Playstation: 125,000
- Xbox 130,000
- PC: 150,000
Showdown Mariano SBC requirements & cost
Real Madrid
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
La Liga
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Similarly, Mariano Diaz’s Showdown SBC card is also quite cheap. It will set you back around 130,000 to 160,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform.
- Playstation: 135,000
- Xbox: 130,000
- PC: 160,000
FIFA 21 Showdown Alonso & Mariano SBC: cheapest solutions
Below you’ll find some of the cheapest solutions to each of the required squads for Alonso and Mariano’s Showdown SBCs. And the best part is, none of them require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
Showdown Alonso SBC solutions
Chelsea solution
Premier League solution
Showdown Mariano SBC solutions
Real Madrid solution
La Liga solution
It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the fateful UEFA Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Our pick? Real Madrid should be able to beat Chelsea on their hallowed turf.
You can make your choice up until kick-off on May 5. So, what are you waiting for? You better get stuck into it while the cards are still available.