FIFA 21 TOTW 32 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 32 will be arriving in Ultimate Team soon ahead of another new Team of the Season drop, and it looks like it could be a nice squad if our predictions are spot on.

The Team of the Season promo is in full swing in FIFA 21 now, as we’ve had the Community TOTS, the English Football League, and Premier League squads all drop into packs.

These new cards have already helped breathe new life into the Ultimate Team meta, and it won’t be long before we get another. Voting for the Bundesliga squad is open and should be released on May 7.

Before we get there, though, we’ll have another Team of the Week squad releasing on Wednesday. This week is the turn of TOTW 32, so, let’s get into the predictions.

Headlining our predictions this week are Gareth Bale, Kai Havertz, Eder Militao, Theo Hernandez, and Marquinhos.

Bale gets a nod after his hat-trick for Spurs against Sheffield United, which would give him his second in-from card of the season. Similarly, Kai Havertz lifted Chelsea to a big win over Fulham with a brace and deserves an upgrade.

Elsewhere, we’ve sprung for Benfica’s Pizzi, Lille’s Zeki Celik, and Genk’s Theo Bongonda. Pizzi scored and assisted in Benfica’s 2-0 win while Celik was again in the goals for Lille. Bongonda on the other hand scored twice and grabbed an assist in Genk’s 3-2 win over Royal Antwerp.

FIFA 21 TOTW 32 Predictions | Team of the Week 32

GK: Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo – 81→84→86

GK: Nahuel Guzmán – Tigres – 79→82

RB: Zeki Celik – Lille – 77→81

LB: Theo Hernandez – AC Milan – 80→83→86→88

LB: Dan Burn – Brighton & Hove Albion – 75→78

LB: Lee Brown – Portsmouth – 65→76

CB: Eder Militao – Real Madrid – 80→84

CB : Marquinhos – PSG – 85→86→87

CB: Zouhair Feddal – Sporting Lisbon – 78→81

CDM: Jackson Yueill – San Jose Earthquakes – 70→75

CM: Vitaliy Buyalskyi – Dynamo Kyiv – 74→80

CM: Pizzi – Benfica – 84→86

CM: Imran Louza – Nantes – 74→80

RM: Carles Gil – New England Revolution – 76→79

RM: Felipe Pardo – Pachuca – 75→82

LM: Georges-Kévin Nkoudou – Besiktas – 75→80

RW: Ferran Torres – Manchester City – 81 →83

RW: Gareth Bale – Spurs – 83→85→89

LW: Theo Bongonda – Genk – 74 →80→83

LW: Harry Wilson – Cardiff City – 77→80

CAM: Kieran Dowell – Norwich City – 69 →76

CF: Kai Havertz – Chelsea – 85→88

CF: Kemar Roofe – Rangers – 72 →78

ST: Joaquin Correa – Lazio – 81 →84

ST: Rodrigo Palacio – Bologna – 75 →81

ST: Cyle Larin – Besiktas – 72→79→82

ST: Kike Garcia – Eibar – 77→80

ST: Ado Onaiwu – Yokohama FM – 69→77

ST: Brendan Kiernan – Harrogate Town – 59→71

FIFA 21 TOTW 32 release time

As always, the players listed above are just our predictions for the TOTW squad and aren’t official. EA has final say on who’ll be in TOTW 32, but we can’t see too many of these picks being interrupted by TOTS.

However, we’ll find out when the new Team of the Week cards release on Wednesday, May 5 at 6 PM, but if there are any changes, you’ll find updates on our Twitter accounts – @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.