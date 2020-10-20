FIFA 21 Prime Gaming rewards: Release date, FUT packs, special cards - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have linked up with Amazon to provide players with exclusive content in the past, and this year should be no different. Here, we look at FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards and when they’re coming out.

Last year, a number of free packs were made available to members of the game’s community on a month-by-month basis. Alongside their Division Rivals and FUT Champions rewards, these help gather a big squad of players which can be useful for either playing with, or alternatively for completing SBCs.

Advertisement

The more cards, the better. That’s a general rule for Ultimate Team.

A lot of players will have redeemed these in the past, so let’s take a look at what to expect in the future.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards

Bonus content is expected to drop on the Prime Gaming website for FIFA 21 at some stage in the future, though nothing has been posted on there as of October 2020.

For last year’s iteration, these started to be posted to Twitter by EA SPORTS FIFA, notifying they had rolled out and been made available to redeem.

Unlock a Player Pick with your choice of 4 83+ players (and more), exclusively with @primegaming Link your account and claim here 👉 https://t.co/QmHyAfMFEn #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/0sXNmvHjUu — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 18, 2020

What do you get?

The latest one to be announced was back in August, but with the new title now release it’s only a matter of time before they will roll out.

Advertisement

Usually, they look something like this – potentially with a loan card as well:

83+ OVR card guaranteed (x1)

Rare gold player items (x5)

When are rewards out?

Chances are, these Twitch Prime Gaming rewards will be released between Halloween and Christmas for FIFA 21. This is usually a busy period for EA SPORTS, who release many FUT promos during the winter months to keep the community ticking over.

Once we have an official release date and time, we will update this article.

Advertisement

How to claim FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

When they do roll out, all you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account, on their website. Connect an EA SPORTS account to the Twitch account. Head over to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page. Claim the rewards from there. Load up FIFA 21 and select ‘Store’ on the Ultimate Team screen. Click ‘My Packs’ and your rewards should be delivered – ready to open!

When we have further information on Twitch Prime Gaming rewards, we’ll update this article. Until then, follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for more news.