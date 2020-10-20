 FIFA 21 Prime Gaming rewards: Release date, FUT packs, special cards - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Prime Gaming rewards: Release date, FUT packs, special cards

Published: 20/Oct/2020 14:03

by David Purcell
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have linked up with Amazon to provide players with exclusive content in the past, and this year should be no different. Here, we look at FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards and when they’re coming out. 

Last year, a number of free packs were made available to members of the game’s community on a month-by-month basis. Alongside their Division Rivals and FUT Champions rewards, these help gather a big squad of players which can be useful for either playing with, or alternatively for completing SBCs.

The more cards, the better. That’s a general rule for Ultimate Team.

A lot of players will have redeemed these in the past, so let’s take a look at what to expect in the future.

FIFA 21 van dijk and fabinho
EA SPORTS
Some big players can walk out of FUT packs, so anything free is a bonus for players.

FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards

Bonus content is expected to drop on the Prime Gaming website for FIFA 21 at some stage in the future, though nothing has been posted on there as of October 2020.

For last year’s iteration, these started to be posted to Twitter by EA SPORTS FIFA, notifying they had rolled out and been made available to redeem.

What do you get?

The latest one to be announced was back in August, but with the new title now release it’s only a matter of time before they will roll out.

Usually, they look something like this – potentially with a loan card as well:

  • 83+ OVR card guaranteed (x1)
  • Rare gold player items (x5)

When are rewards out?

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 1 Rewards
EA SPORTS
Rewards are expected to come out soon in FIFA 21.

Chances are, these Twitch Prime Gaming rewards will be released between Halloween and Christmas for FIFA 21. This is usually a busy period for EA SPORTS, who release many FUT promos during the winter months to keep the community ticking over.

Once we have an official release date and time, we will update this article.

How to claim FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

When they do roll out, all you need to do is follow these simple steps:

  1. Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account, on their website.
  2. Connect an EA SPORTS account to the Twitch account.
  3. Head over to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page.
  4. Claim the rewards from there.
  5. Load up FIFA 21 and select ‘Store’ on the Ultimate Team screen.
  6. Click ‘My Packs’ and your rewards should be delivered – ready to open!

When we have further information on Twitch Prime Gaming rewards, we’ll update this article. Until then, follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for more news.

Jack Grealish’s insane FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed with ICON players

Published: 20/Oct/2020 9:32

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 pro player card for Jack Grealish
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has revealed his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team lineup, and it’s a beauty – even if his Pro Player card is nowhere to be seen. 

Just like everyone else, some professional footballers love nothing more than dominating games of FIFA. This is obviously made a little easier in Ultimate Team given that EA SPORTS hands out Pro Players to these players so you know you’re playing the real deal. 

Jack Grealish had his 95-rated card at the heart of his Ultimate Team back in FIFA 20, surrounding it with a cast of legends in Roberto Carlos, Zinedine Zidane, Pele, and Ronaldo. 

With FIFA 21 now out, and players building up their Ultimate Teams, Grealish has revealed what he’s working with so far – and it seems as if he’s going for a similar lineup to FIFA 20.

Jack Grealish's face in FIFA 20
EA SPORTS
Grealish is the star of Villa’s side, but none of his teammates get into his Ultimate Team.

The Aston Villa star posted his team on an Instagram story on October 20, showing that he’s going with the same forward line – the 94-rated Ronaldo and 95-rated Pele. 

However, where his Pro Player card was supporting them from the CAM role in FIFA 20, Grealish has changed things ever so slightly. Instead of his own card, the 89-rated Ronaldinho is situated at CAM.

In terms of his defence, he’s gone for the standard Liverpool combo of Allison, Virgil Van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson – while sprinkling in Kyle Walker in-form as well as Adama Traore. It’s certainly a pacey backline. 

Jack Grealish’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team XI

  • GK: Allison – 90
  • RB: Adama Traore – 79
  • LB: Andrew Robertson – 87
  • CB: Kyle Walker – 86
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 90
  • CDM: N’Golo Kante – 88
  • RM: Lionel Messi – 93
  • LM: Raheem Sterling – 88
  • CAM: Ronaldinho – 89
  • ST: Pele – 95
  • ST: Ronaldo – 94

Screenshot of Jack Grealish's instagram post showing his Ultimate Team

Obviously, the big omission from the squad is his Pro Player card, and it seems likely that would quite easily slot in over Ronaldinho – despite how good the Brazilian star might be. 

It could be a case of EA not getting around to handing out the Pro Player cards, given how early into the FIFA 21 year we are. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on things to see if Grealish makes many changes.