How to complete FUT Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21: Freeze, OTW, Rulebreakers, RTTF, Record Breaker, TOTGS

EA SPORTS have unveiled the return of a popular SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, called FUT Freeze Party Bag, which gives players a chance to pack a card from one of several past promos in this year’s title.
Introduced in FIFA 20, the Party Bag SBC quickly became a fan-favorite among the FUT player-base as it opened up cards from a lot of promos to be packed again, something which rarely happens.
EA have spiced up the holiday season in Ultimate Team with another running of this squad building challenge, which yields cards from six different promos that have already happened so far in FIFA 21.
Here are the promotions that can be packed in this new Party Bag challenge:
Ones to Watch
Rulebreakers
Road to the Final
Record Breaker
Team of the Group Stage
Freeze
All of the FIFA 21 special cards that can be packed in the FUT Freeze Party Bag SBC
FIFA 21 FUT Party Bag SBC requirements & cost
All that’s required to complete this SBC is an 84-rated squad with at least one In-Form TOTW player. FUTBIN estimates this to currently set you back 70,000 to 80,000 coins, depending on your platform.
In-Form TOTW players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 84
Team Chemistry: Min 50
Players in the Squad: 11
FIFA 21 FUT Party Bag SBC cheapest solutions
Here are a couple of the cheapest solutions we can find for this SBC, neither of them requiring any loyalty or position change cards.
One of the cheaper solutions for the FUT Freeze Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21.
Another cheaper solutions for the FUT Freeze Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21.
There are a couple of important things to note regarding this SBC. Firstly, it’s non-tradeable, so don’t expect to spam it until you can get a good card. Secondly, you only have a very limited time to complete it if you want to – the challenge was made available for only three days and will be expiring on Tuesday, December 29.
EA Sports has released a new pair of Showdown promo SBCs for Villareal’s Francis Coquelin and Sevilla’s Marcos Acuña ahead of their club’s matchup on December 29.
“Showdown” SBCs are squad-building challenges that were first introduced in the super-popular Summer Heat promo at the end of the FIFA 20 cycle. There was a lot of speculation that they would be returning for FIFA 21, especially after a leak showed they were being brought back earlier in the week before the announcement.
The two Ultimate Team players in each pair of Showdown challenges are selected based on upcoming real-life fixtures, with a very nice upgrade on the line: the FUT card for the player on the winning team gets a +2 bonus to their overall rating (down from +3 in FIFA 20), or a +1 each for a draw.
Let’s take a look at the stats for both cards, along with the SBC requirements, price, and some simple solutions.
Coquelin & Acuna Showdown SBC in-game stats
Stats for Acuna’s Showdown SBC card.
Acuna sees a nice overall upgrade from 83 on his regular gold card to an 86 for this promo. Pace is way up to 89 from 76, Defending goes from 78 to 81, and Physicality also gets a two-point boost to 85 from 83. Dribbling and passing both get 2 point upgrades, and even shooting went up a point.
Stats for Coquelin’s Showdown SBC card.
The Frenchman’s Showdown card is an 85 up from his regular 80 gold card. Pace is an 82 instead of 71, and Passing goes up from 76 to 81. Defending goes up to 83 from 79, and Physicality comes in at 85 instead of 81 as well.
Keep in mind both of these cards have the potential to get even better as well, depending on who wins the Sevilla vs Villareal matchup happening next week.
Coquelin & Acuna Showdown SBC requirements & cost
There are two sets of requirements for each card, and it seems like Coquelin is the more expensive option, at 265,000 to 292,000 FUT Coins (depending on your system) compared to the 174,000 to 198,000 required for Acuna.
The requirements for both are listed below, along with the pack reward you’ll receive for completing each one as well:
Marcos Acuna Showdown SBC
La Liga
Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
In Form Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 83
Team Chemistry: Min 80
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Player’s Pack
Argentina
Number of players from Argentina: Min 1
In Form Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 85
Team Chemistry: Min 70
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Francis Coquelin Showdown SBC
National Duty
Number of players from France: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 84
Team Chemistry: Min 70
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
La Liga
Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 86
Team Chemistry: Min 50
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Coquelin & Acuna Showdown SBC solutions
Below are some solutions for each of the required SBCs above. To make things as easy as possible, none of them will require and loyalty or position change cards to complete.
Marcos Acuña solutions
La Liga
Cheap solution to Acuna’s La Liga Showdown SBC in FIFA 21.
Argentina
A cheap solution for Acuna’s Argentina Showdown SBC.
Francis Coquelin Solutions
National Duty
A cheap solution to Coquelin’s National Duty Showdown SBC.
La Liga
Cheap solution to Coquelin’s La Liga Showdown SBC.
If you want to unlock either of these cards, don’t wait around because you only have two days to do so – until Monday, Dec 28, just before the Villareal and Sevilla matchup the next day.
Once that match is over, either Coquelin or Acuna will get a +2 OVR stat boost if their team wins, or both will get +1 in the case of a draw. The good news is that even if you happen to do the losing player’s SBC, their card’s current boost will not go away.
Once that match is over, either Coquelin or Acuna will get a +2 OVR stat boost if their team wins, or both will get +1 in the case of a draw. The good news is that even if you happen to do the losing player's SBC, their card's current boost will not go away.