FIFA 21 Guendouzi Objectives: What If challenges in Ultimate Team - Dexerto

The latest set of Objectives for FIFA 21’s ‘What If?’ promo offers players the chance to unlock a dynamic Mattéo Guendouzi card, and we have all the info you’ll need to knock it out.

Objectives are always a nice little surprise in FIFA 21 when they get added, as there is the possibility to pick up a player without spending any FUT Coins. That is, as long as you have a team that meets the requirements and is capable of stepping up to the task.

Guendouzi is currently on loan from Arsenal to Hertha BSC, which means in order to upgrade, this new 87 OVR card will depend on the Bundesliga side scoring at least six total goals in their next five domestic league matches. Now, let’s take a look at exactly what you’ll need to do to unlock the card.

Mattéo Guendouzi What If Objectives

As we said, guaranteed-player item Objectives are always nice because you can potentially get them all wrapped up for no Coins at all. Here, you’ll need a few solid French players and even more Bundesliga ones.

The five requirements are all listed down below, along with the individual rewards for each:

Double Trouble

Score a Brace (2 goals) in 2 separate matches using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: What If Classic. Reward: GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Mattéo in Midfield

Score in 3 separate matches using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: What If Classic. Reward: SMALL ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Aimed Assistance

Assist 5 goals using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: What If Classic. Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Fantastic Five

Win 5 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: What If Classic. Reward: PREMIUM GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Berlin Boost